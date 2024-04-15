Kobrea Exploration Corp. Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

Vancouver, April 15, 2024 - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Pursuant to the engagement, ITG will trade common shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of C$5,000 per month, plus taxes, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options of the Company as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals held an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Kobrea Exploration Corp.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

