TNR Gold chairman Kirill Klip discusses asset valuations, the gold price and project developments
15.04.2024 | NewsDirect
TNR Gold Corp. executive chairman Kirill Klip discusses the company's strategic moves and upcoming projects with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion.
Klip highlighted the purchase of over 6 million shares under its normal course issuer bid program, underscoring the management's belief that the current share price does not reflect the true value of the company's assets. He referenced a report from Fundamental Research Corp., which set a price target of 22 cents per share.
Additionally, Klip noted significant progress in TNR Gold Corp.'s projects, including the Shotgun Gold Project in Alaska, which benefits from rising gold prices and promising drill results. The project's inferred gold reserves stand at over 700,000 ounces, with potential for resource expansion through further drilling.
Klip also discussed how Ganfeng Lithium is advancing its Mariana Lithium Project, scheduled to start production in 2024, marking a significant step as TNR Gold Corp. transitions to a green energy metals royalty company. This project will provide the company's first cash flow from NSR royalty payments without requiring capital contributions.
Furthermore, Kirill discussed the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina, highlighting meetings with the new Argentine president and potential project implications under new economic policies. The project's expected outputs could significantly increase TNR Gold Corp.'s revenue streams from NSR royalties.
