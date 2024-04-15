US Gold Corp's Edward Karr says gold's rally is a game changer for junior miners

NewsDirect (NASDAQ:USAU) founder Edward Karr discusses the current gold market and company prospects with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion. Karr highlighted the gold price reaching new all-time highs at approximately $2,400 per ounce, which he sees as a positive trend for the industry, particularly beneficial for junior mining companies.



Despite recent fluctuations, the industry remains highly profitable at these levels. Karr shared insights from the European Gold Forum in Zurich, noting a decrease in investor attendance compared to previous years, which he interprets as indicative of a "stealth bull market."



Karr expressed optimism for future gold prices, emphasizing strong fundamentals despite potential headwinds from high interest rates and a robust US dollar. He believes that gold's resilience in the current geopolitical and economic climate suggests further upward potential. Karr also pointed to increased central bank and Asian market purchases as signs of sustained demand.



Discussing



The company's projects in Nevada and Idaho also stand to benefit greatly from the current gold market, potentially leading to enhanced company valuations and increased mergers and acquisitions activity in the sector.



