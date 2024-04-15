Raiden Resources Limited: Heritage Surveys Over Andover North and South Completed

Perth, Australia - Raiden Resources Ltd. (ASX:RDN) (FRA:YM4) is pleased to announce the archaeological/anthropological heritage survey, with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation ("NAC"), over its Andover North and Andover South Project areas (E47/3849, P47/2028, E47/4063, E47/4603, E47/4062 and E47/4063) has been completed.Highlights- The heritage surveys over the Andover North and Andover South projects have been completed- Both surveys were completed on schedule and within the budget- Company is waiting for preliminary reports for both projects, with final reports following Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation ("NAC") approval- Drill program timetable to be outlined as soon as final reports are receivedMr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented:"With both surveys over Andover North and South completed, we look forward to receiving the preliminary reports from the consultants. As soon as we have the final reports of the survey, management will provide a drill commencement plan, timetable and finalise all contractor engagements".The Andover South Heritage Survey commenced on the 25 March 2024 over the Company's priority lithium-bearing pegmatite targets at the Andover South Project area comprising tenements (E47/4061 & E47/4062). The heritage survey encompasses areas where Raiden has defined priority targets for drilling over the high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatites at Andover South. The Heritage Survey on the Andover North Lithium Project comprising tenements (E47/3849, P47/2028, E47/4063 & E47/4603) commenced in early April. On receipt of the final NCA approved report, management will finalise all drill contractor engagement and will provide a timeline in regard to planned drill program.*To view figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4665Z24I





About Raiden Resources Limited:



Raiden Resources Ltd. (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the energy and electrification revolution.





Source:

Raiden Resources Ltd.





Contact:

DUSKO LJUBOJEVIC Managing Director Raiden Resources Ltd. dusko@raidenresources.com.au www.raidenresources.com.au