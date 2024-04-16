NOA Lithium Retains PI Financial as Strategic Advisor To Assist in Maximizing Value of the Company's Arizaro Project

BUENOS AIRES, April 16, 2024 - NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSX-V:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the retention of PI Financial Corp. ("PI Financial") as its corporate financial advisor to assist in evaluating various options for its Arizaro Project ("Arizaro") on behalf of the Directors of the Company and its shareholders.

During the last few months, the Company has signed a number of non-disclosure agreements with multiple parties who have expressed various interests in certain assets of the Company, including Arizaro.

The Arizaro project consists of 78,000 hectares of mining properties that has seen limited exploration by the Company, but other mining companies have been exploring the same salar with promising results for the development of lithium projects. The Company believes that based on the public information available and geophysical studies performed, the Arizaro project may be the next asset in our portfolio to be developed, unlocking additional value for shareholders of the Company.

The Company remains focused on its flagship project, Rio Grande, where during the second quarter of 2024 it plans to commence the second stage of its exploration campaign which will aim to expand its current resource of 2.3 M ton LCE (M+I+I) @ 612 mg/l average lithium concentration through the drilling of unexplored properties (only 4,400 of NOA's 37,000 hectares have been explored here), as well as further develop the project with the expansion of pumping wells, and additional water exploration and early conceptual process engineering plans.

The Company cautions that there are no assurances that the evaluation of potential options to maximize shareholder value will result in the approval or completion of any specific transaction or outcome. The Company does not intend to provide further disclosure on this matter unless the Directors of the Company determine it is needed or such disclosure is required by applicable laws or TSX Venture Exchange Policies.

About PI Financial

Established in 1982, PI Financial is a leading, full-service, independent investment dealer, providing a full range of investment products and services to corporate and institutional investors. PI Financial has been advising and servicing the capital needs of the global mining industry for over 30 years with its very specialized and focused group of professionals.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information On The Company

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements including, but not limited to NOA's future plans and objectives regarding its projects, which constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although NOA believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including lithium prices, continued availability of capital and financing, Loan Repayment Amounts and timing of such repayment, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. NOA does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

