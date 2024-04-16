Geodrill Provides Notice Of Annual And Special Meeting And First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, announces that the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at the Company's office at Ragnall House, 18 Peel Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 4LZ on Monday May 13, 2024, at 10:00am ET.

The Company will only conduct the formal legal business at the Meeting and provide access via a teleconference. The Company requests that shareholders vote in advance by voting on-line as noted on their proxy form, or sending in their proxy forms as outlined in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on April 4, 2024 and mailed to shareholders.

You can join the call by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through:

https://app.webinar.net/Gnx9BpxBX4v

The Company will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, prior to the market open on Monday May 13, 2024. Following the release, management of the Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Q1 2024 Conference Call Information

Date & Time: Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET



Telephone: Toll Free (North America) 1-888-664-6392

International 1-416-764-8659



Conference ID: 74982698



Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/GpJo2PvXQYk





Conference Call Replay

Telephone: Toll Free Replay (North America) 1-888-390-0541

International Replay 1-416-764-8677 Entry Code: 982698 #





The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 20, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Egypt, Mali, Senegal and is expanding its geographic presence in the South America countries of Chile and Peru. With the large fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

SOURCE Geodrill Ltd.