Director/PDMR Shareholding

TORONTO, ONTARIO - April 16, 2024 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ) announces that on April 15, 2024, it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of Amaroq Minerals, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 19,200 common shares of no par value in the Company. This brings Livermore Partners LLC's total holding to 14,501,124 shares, 4.44% of the capital in the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Minerals Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:







Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.







ISIN: CA02312A1066 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. c) Price(s) and volume(s):



Price(s) Volume(s)

CAD$ 1.23 19,200 d) Aggregated information:



Aggregated volume:



Average price:



19,200







CAD$ 1.23



e) Date of the transaction(s):



April 12, 2024



f) Place of the transaction TSXV





Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

