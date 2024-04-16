Tisdale Clean Energy Appoints Jordan Trimble to Advisory Board

Vancouver B.C. - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (TSX.V: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: T1KC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Trimble to its newly constituted Advisory Board.

Mr. Trimble is the President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, a uranium explorer and prospect generator in the Athabasca Basin and Tisdale's project partner at the South Falcon East Project. He brings significant experience in the uranium sector and will provide vital insight to the Company in his advisory role.

"I've known and worked with Jordan for over a decade now, and I'm very happy we're able to bring him on as a key advisor to Tisdale," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Tisdale. "As we develop the South Falcon East project and grow the Company, Jordan's knowledge of the Athabasca Basin combined with his deep understanding of the uranium sector as a whole will have a positive impact on our ability to grow the Company," continued Mr. Klenman.

"With Skyharbour as a project partner at South Falcon East, and with Tisdale recently commencing their inaugural exploration programs at the project, I am happy to join Tisdale as an advisor," said Mr. Trimble. The South Falcon East project is an advanced-stage exploration asset that hosts a near-surface uranium resource with strong expansion potential as well as robust discovery upside potential regionally on the property. Skyharbour as a large shareholder of Tisdale is excited for the company to unlock further value at the project."

Jordan Trimble is the President and Chief Executive Officer as well as a Director of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under his leadership Skyharbour has grown from a $2 million shell company to a $90 million market cap as a leading exploration company in the Athabasca Basin. Skyharbour is advancing numerous projects including its co-flagship Moore and Russell Lake uranium projects, and it has a portfolio of over 587,000 hectares of mineral claims across 29 projects.

Through his career Mr. Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies having worked in the resource industry in various roles specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, business development and capital raising. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets including BNN and the Financial Post. Mr. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with a Minor in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, and he is a CFA® Charterholder and served a full term as a Director of the CFA Society Vancouver.

