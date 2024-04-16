JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units And Provides Corporate Update

Winnipeg - April 16, 2024. Cytophage Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:CYTO) ("Cytophage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Michael D. Cochrane, a managing partner at Dixford Capital, LLC, has joined the Cytophage board of directors as its newest member. He will also join the Audit and Finance Committee of the board. Michael's extensive experience as an investment banking veteran complements the board's wealth of expertise in research, product development, commercialization, finance and corporate governance.

Chairman of the Cytophage board, Harold Wolkin, commented:" We are fortunate to attract a director of Michael's calibre to our board so early on after going public in February. Adding his expertise to our team contributes to our efforts to build an independent oversight body as Cytophage grows and evolves. His expertise in finance and the US capital markets will be of great value as the Company moves forward. On behalf of the Cytophage board, I warmly welcome Michael and look forward to working together."

About Michael D. Cochrane

Michael D. Cochrane is an investment banking veteran with more than 30 years of M&A and finance experience in both New York and Toronto. During his 20-year career in New York, he held coverage and management positions at Goldman, Sachs, Lehman Brothers, Credit Suisse and CIBC World Markets. Michael has specialized in M&A for growth companies focused on industry disruption through unique technologies, innovative business models or consolidation strategies.

Michael is currently the Managing Partner of Dixford Capital, an advisory and investment company which focuses on growing small and mid-sized business through implementing operational, financing and capital allocation strategies. Dixford is presently an investor in Lakeview Mortgage Funding, The Milbrook Corporation, MCC Leasing, Aeris Communications and MacCosham Inc.

Previous positions include Managing Director in New York with UBS's Global Industrial Group, Managing Director with CIBC World Markets in Toronto and Co-Head of CIBC's Global Diversified Industries investment banking group. Between 2014 and 2019, Michael taught M&A and Economics courses in the MBA programs at Queen's University's Smith School of Business and York University's Schulich School of Business.

With respect to this recent appointment, Michael said: "I am excited to work with the Cytophage directors and executives as they expand their commercialization efforts and grow their capital markets presence in Canada and the US."

For further information please contact:

Heather Medwick

Chief Operating Officer

heather@cytophage.com

431 388 8873

About Cytophage Technologies

Cytophage Technologies (TSXV:CYTO) is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to bacteriophage research, product development and commercialization. Committed to addressing the global challenge of antibiotic resistance, Cytophage advances innovative products that harness the power of bacteriophages to combat bacterial infections affecting human health, animal health, and food security.

