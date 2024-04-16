Ioneer moves closer to construction and production at Rhyolite Ridge

Ioneer Ltd. (ASX:INR) managing director Bernard Rowe is with Proactive's Jonathan Jackson to discuss the latest developments at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Ioneer has reached a crucial phase in advancing the proposed mine with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issuing the project's draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), a key step in the environmental permitting process for this greenfield site in Esmeralda County. This draft EIS is particularly notable as it's the first issued under the Biden Administration's initiative to boost domestic lithium production. The statement is open for public comment, reflecting years of collaboration between Ioneer and various federal, state, local agencies and Tribal Nations. The project aims to significantly contribute to the US electric vehicle (EV) battery production supply chain, offering a sustainable source of lithium and boron critical for clean energy transitions. The revised mining proposal has been tailored to safeguard the endangered Tiehm's Buckwheat, showcasing Ioneer 's commitment to responsible and sustainable mining practices. Construction is anticipated to start following a final investment decision and production is expected by 2027.Proactive InvestorsJonathan Jackson+61 413 713 744jonathan@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/ ioneer -moves-closer-to-construction-and-production-at-rhyolite-ridge-367174158