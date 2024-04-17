New Found Intercepts 14.8 g/t Au Over 5m at Honeypot & 43.1 g/t Au Over 2m at Jackpot

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from 85 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of multiple drill programs designed to expand and follow up on high-grade gold mineralization across several discovery areas located on the east side of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ") spanning a 3km corridor from Golden Joint to Everest. New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,665 km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Figure 1: Photos of mineralization from Left: at ~160m in NFGC-23-1627, Right: at ~129m in NFGC-23-1886 ^Note that these photos are not intended to be representative of gold mineralization in NFGC-23-1627(Jackpot) and NFGC-23-1886 (Honeypot). (Photo: Business Wire)

Jackpot, Honeypot, and Everest Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-8961 227.85 241.60 13.75 1.24 Everest NFGC-23-14181 14.50 16.50 2.00 43.11 Jackpot Including 15.00 16.20 1.20 70.71 NFGC-23-16272 156.85 160.50 3.65 11.27 Jackpot Including 159.95 160.50 0.55 67.60 NFGC-23-16682 200.00 213.95 13.95 1.02 Jackpot NFGC-23-17962 79.80 90.70 10.90 2.24 Honeypot Including 80.35 80.90 0.55 25.60 NFGC-23-1806A1 57.70 62.20 4.50 7.25 Honeypot Including 57.70 58.60 0.90 12.05 Including 59.05 60.00 0.95 17.15 NFGC-23-18861 128.60 130.85 2.25 10.15 Honeypot Including 129.10 129.85 0.75 29.20 NFGC-23-19451 163.75 166.40 2.65 5.07 Honeypot Including 166.00 166.40 0.40 16.85 NFGC-24-20631 167.35 172.35 5.00 14.83 Honeypot Including 167.35 168.25 0.90 70.06

Table 1: Jackpot, Honeypot and Everest Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95% and 240% to 70%. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

At Honeypot, a new discovery initially announced on January 10, 2024, continued follow-up drilling aimed at extending the high-grade domain successfully intercepted 14.8 g/t Au over 5.00m in NFGC-24-2063, which is located a further 84m down-plunge from previously released 26.4 g/t Au over 7.65m in NFGC-23-1810 (Figures 2 and 3).

7.25 g/t Au over 4.50m in NGFC-23-1806A, 2.24 g/t Au over 10.90m in NFGC-23-1796, and 10.2 g/t Au over 2.25m in NFGC-23-1886 are additional highlight intervals that occur within the Honeypot high-grade domain, which plunges steeply to the east and is currently 50m wide and 200m deep. Located 1.2km north of Lotto, the Honeypot host structure has been drill-defined over a strike length of 280m and remains open along strike and to depth.

A further 230m south at Jackpot, the remainder of the outstanding assay results have been received from initial drilling designed to determine the extent of near-surface high-grade mineralization that is hosted by an east-west striking, steeply south-dipping structure. Today's highlight interval of 11.3 g/t Au over 3.65m in NFGC-23-1627 more than doubles the down-plunge extent of the high-grade domain at Jackpot to 155m from the previously reported 75m (November 14, 2023) (Figures 1, 2 and 4).

Additional highlight intervals reported today from Jackpot include 43.1 g/t over 2.00m in NFGC-23-1418 which occurs at surface and 1.02 g/t Au over 13.95m in NFGC-23-1668 located 195m down-plunge. Other previously released high-grade intervals include 119 g/t Au over 4.10m in NFGC-23-1425 (September 5, 2023), 18.2 g/t Au over 6.75m in NFGC-23-1523 (November 14, 2023), and 51.9 g/t Au over 2.85m in NFGC-23-1447 (October 18, 2023). These intervals all occur within a region of the fault that demonstrates strong continuity of gold mineralization that plunges to the southwest and covers an area averaging 75m wide and 250m long that remains open at depth.

Golden Joint Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-1501A1 40.30 48.35 8.05 4.91 Golden Joint Including 40.30 42.00 1.70 17.50 NFGC-23-15591 23.50 26.00 2.50 14.41 Golden Joint Including 23.90 24.60 0.70 51.19 NFGC-23-19753 112.00 122.60 10.60 1.85 Golden Joint Including 112.00 112.75 0.75 11.20

Table 2: Golden Joint Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95% and 310% to 40%. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

At Golden Joint, outstanding results from the barge drilling, a program designed to target the upper portions of the Golden Joint zone that is not reachable by land (see previous release, October 23, 2023), have been received. Results include 14.4 g/t Au over 2.50m in NFGC-23-1559 that occurs 16m below surface and 4.91 g/t Au over 8.05m in NFGC-23-1501A that occurs just 30m below surface. These results along with others reported in today's release infill and confirm the near-surface high-grade continuity of Golden Joint (Figures 2 and 5).

Lotto and Lotto North Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-10092 85.40 87.85 2.45 10.48 Lotto N Including 85.40 85.95 0.55 35.89 And1 99.00 101.00 2.00 12.21 Including 99.00 99.90 0.90 26.95 NFGC-23-11122 97.65 110.80 13.15 1.49 Lotto Main NFGC-23-11564 89.20 99.15 9.95 1.64 Lotto N NFGC-23-16813 245.00 247.00 2.00 16.63 Lotto FW Including 245.00 246.00 1.00 29.53

Table 3: Lotto and Lotto North Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40%. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

At Lotto North, the remaining results have been received from a program targeting the Lotto North structure (see previous release, January 10, 2023), interpreted to be the fault-displaced northern segment of the Lotto Main Vein in addition to results targeting mineralization in the region between the Lotto Main Vein and the AFZ. This area is known as Lotto Footwall ('FW') and contains the "Sunday" and "Tuesday" (June 8, 2022) veins (Figures 2 and 4).

At Lotto, the highlight interval of 16.6 g/t Au over 2.00m in NFGC-23-1681 was intercepted 40m down-dip of previously reported 18.1 g/t Au over 6.50m in NFGC-20-44 in the Sunday Vein (January 14, 2021) in the Lotto FW region.

At Lotto North, the notable intervals of 12.2 g/t Au over 2.00m and 10.5 g/t Au over 2.45m in NFGC-22-1009, and 1.64 g/t Au over 9.95m in NFGC-23-1156 are located near surface and in an area where the Lotto North structure intersects the AFZ.

Dome Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-19994 34.35 36.35 2.00 19.36 Dome Including 34.35 35.35 1.00 38.70

Table 4: Dome Highlights

4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

A small program consisting of two holes was completed testing the eastern continuation of the east-west striking Dome structure located between Golden Joint and Lotto, an area that was sparsely tested with previous drilling efforts. The structure was found to continue and returned the highlight interval of 19.4 g/t Au over 2.00m in NFGC-23-1999 extending Dome a further 44m to the east.

Melissa Render, VP of Exploration of New Found, stated: "Honeypot and Jackpot were two discoveries that were somewhat of a surprise in terms of their mineralizing strength and continuity given they are 300m and 340m east of the AFZ, respectively. Akin to the neighbouring Lotto discovery, they can concentrate considerable high grade gold. These are important structures, and both are visible in the seismic data where they appear to persist to depth. We are actively using the seismic data to look for structural anomalies along these faults to target with deeper drilling. Both shoots remain open both laterally and vertically, where shallow growth targets will also be tested. We also continue to reevaluate other discovery areas such as Dome, Lotto, and Golden Joint, where initial programs did not close off the mineralization, and in some cases overstepped prospective regions due to broad-spaced drilling. The prospective window around the AFZ has grown producing an expansive region for continued exploration."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-9744 55.45 58.00 2.55 1.01 Golden Joint And1 107.80 110.75 2.95 1.41 NFGC-23-1254 No Significant Values Keats W And4 289.65 291.65 2.00 3.48 Golden Joint NFGC-23-14861 41.75 45.00 3.25 1.33 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1501A1 40.30 48.35 8.05 4.91 Golden Joint Including 40.30 42.00 1.70 17.50 NFGC-23-15441 51.35 59.95 8.60 1.13 Golden Joint NFGC-23-15591 23.50 26.00 2.50 14.41 Golden Joint Including 23.90 24.60 0.70 51.19 And2 63.20 65.45 2.25 1.70 NFGC-23-1571 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-16064 99.80 102.00 2.20 1.07 Golden Joint NFGC-23-19753 112.00 122.60 10.60 1.85 Golden Joint Including 112.00 112.75 0.75 11.20 NFGC-23-1981 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-1987 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-1990 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-22-8834 69.75 72.20 2.45 5.68 Lotto N Including 69.75 70.70 0.95 14.47 And4 94.00 102.00 8.00 1.16 NFGC-22-9701 78.00 80.00 2.00 2.58 Lotto N And1 129.80 132.00 2.20 1.10 NFGC-22-980 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-22-9942 53.10 55.20 2.10 1.46 Lotto N And2 59.00 61.25 2.25 1.87 And1 121.90 125.35 3.45 1.99 NFGC-22-10092 85.40 87.85 2.45 10.48 Lotto N Including 85.40 85.95 0.55 35.89 And1 99.00 101.00 2.00 12.21 Including 99.00 99.90 0.90 26.95 NFGC-22-10184 42.20 44.70 2.50 5.95 Lotto N Including 43.10 43.70 0.60 13.15 And2 101.00 103.00 2.00 1.91 And2 106.80 108.80 2.00 1.16 And4 194.15 197.60 3.45 1.30 And2 227.20 229.40 2.20 2.31 NFGC-22-1029 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-22-1071 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-10864 27.50 30.00 2.50 1.26 Lotto N NFGC-23-1105 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-11122 97.65 110.80 13.15 1.49 Lotto Main And4 125.00 127.40 2.40 1.02 NFGC-23-11242 67.10 69.20 2.10 1.19 Lotto N And2 206.30 209.00 2.70 2.32 K2 NFGC-23-11564 89.20 99.15 9.95 1.64 Lotto N And1 117.00 121.30 4.30 2.12 Including 120.50 120.90 0.40 10.88 NFGC-23-1163 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-1245 No Significant Values Lotto Main NFGC-23-1483 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-15784 202.25 205.00 2.75 1.12 Lotto N And4 317.60 320.10 2.50 1.82 NFGC-23-16814 129.35 132.20 2.85 1.29 Monte Carlo And3 245.00 247.00 2.00 16.63 Lotto FW Including 245.00 246.00 1.00 29.53 NFGC-23-17051 41.00 43.40 2.40 1.69 Lotto N NFGC-23-17121 42.40 45.35 2.95 3.14 Lotto N Including 42.40 42.90 0.50 10.55 NFGC-23-17144 203.65 206.00 2.35 1.24 Lotto FW NFGC-23-17311 101.30 103.75 2.45 4.82 Lotto N Including 102.15 102.90 0.75 13.64 NFGC-23-17351 88.35 95.50 7.15 1.08 Lotto N NFGC-23-1743 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-1748 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-1756 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-1764 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-1773 No Significant Values Lotto N NFGC-23-1837 No Significant Values Lotto Main NFGC-23-18471 157.40 159.60 2.20 1.09 Lotto FW And4 161.75 163.85 2.10 1.19 NFGC-23-1807 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-23-1853 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-23-19994 34.35 36.35 2.00 19.36 Dome Including 34.35 35.35 1.00 38.70 NFGC-23-2002 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-22-8962 187.00 189.15 2.15 1.06 Everest And1 227.85 241.60 13.75 1.24 NFGC-22-10382 47.65 53.05 5.40 1.54 Honeypot NFGC-23-13091 157.70 160.45 2.75 1.04 Jackpot NFGC-23-13832 216.15 218.85 2.70 1.20 Honeypot NFGC-23-14181 14.50 16.50 2.00 43.11 Jackpot Including 15.00 16.20 1.20 70.71 NFGC-23-15581 81.90 89.35 7.45 1.26 Jackpot NFGC-23-16272 156.85 160.50 3.65 11.27 Jackpot Including 159.95 160.50 0.55 67.60 NFGC-23-16321 135.95 138.40 2.45 1.16 Jackpot NFGC-23-16391 112.55 115.35 2.80 1.61 Jackpot NFGC-23-16441 116.35 118.95 2.60 1.57 Jackpot NFGC-23-16492 175.80 184.20 8.40 1.43 Jackpot NFGC-23-1657 No Significant Values Jackpot NFGC-23-16682 200.00 213.95 13.95 1.02 Jackpot And2 216.40 219.00 2.60 1.00 NFGC-23-16892 165.10 167.20 2.10 1.70 Jackpot And2 176.50 178.70 2.20 2.01 NFGC-23-17241 249.35 253.20 3.85 1.87 Jackpot NFGC-23-1734 No Significant Values Jackpot NFGC-23-1747 No Significant Values Jackpot NFGC-23-1762 No Significant Values Jackpot NFGC-23-17962 79.80 90.70 10.90 2.24 Honeypot Including 80.35 80.90 0.55 25.60 NFGC-23-18012 90.00 96.80 6.80 3.12 Honeypot Including 92.90 93.45 0.55 27.90 NFGC-23-1806 No Significant Values Honeypot NFGC-23-1806A1 57.70 62.20 4.50 7.25 Honeypot Including 57.70 58.60 0.90 12.05 Including 59.05 60.00 0.95 17.15 NFGC-23-18231 114.75 120.75 6.00 3.23 Honeypot NFGC-23-18861 128.60 130.85 2.25 10.15 Honeypot Including 129.10 129.85 0.75 29.20 NFGC-23-19192 181.60 184.15 2.55 1.01 Honeypot NFGC-23-19451 163.75 166.40 2.65 5.07 Honeypot Including 166.00 166.40 0.40 16.85 NFGC-23-19651 199.00 203.00 4.00 2.48 Honeypot NFGC-23-19821 230.10 233.00 2.90 1.50 Honeypot NFGC-24-2049 No Significant Values Jackpot NFGC-24-20534 76.85 81.00 4.15 1.05 Jackpot And4 88.00 91.80 3.80 1.32 NFGC-24-2056 No Significant Values Jackpot NFGC-24-2058 No Significant Values Honeypot NFGC-24-2061 No Significant Values Honeypot NFGC-24-20632 149.55 151.55 2.00 1.01 Honeypot And4 167.35 172.35 5.00 14.83 Including 167.35 168.25 0.90 70.06 NFGC-24-20674 157.25 159.90 2.65 1.19 Honeypot NFGC-24-20701 120.30 128.00 7.70 1.36 Honeypot NFGC-24-20744 119.95 122.00 2.05 1.07 Honeypot NFGC-24-20762 252.65 254.95 2.30 2.13 Honeypot NFGC-24-20811 39.70 42.50 2.80 1.75 Honeypot And4 182.00 184.10 2.10 1.91

Table 5: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for

Golden Joint, Dome, Lotto, Lotto North, Jackpot and Honeypot

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. *Previously reported interval.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-22-1009 78 -58 201 658945 5429457 Lotto North NFGC-22-1018 122 -65 279 658946 5429456 Lotto North NFGC-22-1029 65 -45 216 658970 5429492 Lotto North NFGC-22-1038 300 -45 258 659386 5430023 Everest NFGC-22-1071 90 -45 189 658983 5429273 Lotto North NFGC-22-883 70 -45 288 658794 5429201 Lotto North NFGC-22-896 300 -45 347 659544 5430450 Everest NFGC-22-970 90 -45 249 658946 5429411 Lotto North NFGC-22-974 85 -65 184 658402 5428434 Golden Joint NFGC-22-980 90 -45 300 658939 5429298 Lotto North NFGC-22-994 88 -45 297 658946 5429457 Lotto North NFGC-23-1086 95 -53 249 658849 5429213 Lotto North NFGC-23-1105 90 -45 168 658980 5429218 Lotto North NFGC-23-1112 47 -67 246 658882 5429100 Lotto NFGC-23-1124 282 -51 234 659089 5429559 Jackpot NFGC-23-1156 250 -45 201 659036 5429590 Lotto North NFGC-23-1163 293 -45 162 659036 5429590 Lotto North NFGC-23-1245 85 -60 390 658783 5428927 Lotto NFGC-23-1254 75 -45 320 658042 5428144 Keats West NFGC-23-1309 300 -45 300 659544 5429815 Jackpot NFGC-23-1383 300 -45 276 659473 5429913 Honeypot NFGC-23-1418 348 -45.5 60 659418 5429889 Jackpot NFGC-23-1483 300 -45 299 659393 5429324 Lotto North NFGC-23-1486 155 -53 86 658405 5428351 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1501A 135 -45 122 658413 5428386 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1544 152 -45 92 658393 5428333 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1558 300 -50 174 659505 5429864 Jackpot NFGC-23-1559 170 -45 104 658402 5428321 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1571 155 -45 59 658432 5428366 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1578 300 -45 431 659211 5429373 Lotto North NFGC-23-1606 272 -48 201 658503 5428380 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1627 356 -60 189 659369 5429743 Jackpot NFGC-23-1632 355 -51 165 659369 5429743 Jackpot NFGC-23-1639 327 -42 156 659368 5429743 Jackpot NFGC-23-1644 300 -45 153 659366 5429744 Jackpot NFGC-23-1649 357 -66 213 659368 5429743 Jackpot NFGC-23-1657 330 -65 216 659367 5429743 Jackpot NFGC-23-1668 13 -67 249 659369 5429743 Jackpot NFGC-23-1681 75 -45 258 658618 5429077 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1689 306 -67 219 659369 5429743 Jackpot NFGC-23-1705 300 -45 167 659222 5429540 Lotto North NFGC-23-1712 280 -45 152 659221 5429539 Lotto North NFGC-23-1714 75 -45 252 658594 5428977 Lotto NFGC-23-1724 348 -66 291 659362 5429686 Jackpot NFGC-23-1731 284 -45 149 659219 5429483 Lotto North NFGC-23-1734 311 -64 300 659361 5429685 Jackpot NFGC-23-1735 300 -45 152 659214 5429429 Lotto North NFGC-23-1743 300 -45 122 659169 5429398 Lotto North NFGC-23-1747 351 -76 165 659395 5429802 Jackpot NFGC-23-1748 318 -49 119 659175 5429511 Lotto North NFGC-23-1756 274 -51 101 659174 5429510 Lotto North NFGC-23-1762 312 -57 132 659394 5429803 Jackpot NFGC-23-1764 285 -42 206 659261 5429459 Lotto North NFGC-23-1773 263 -45 200 659260 5429458 Lotto North NFGC-23-1796 351 -63 116 659435 5430057 Honeypot NFGC-23-1801 345 -70 125 659434 5430058 Honeypot NFGC-23-1806 293 -57 8 659437 5430057 Honeypot NFGC-23-1806A 293 -57 92 659437 5430057 Honeypot NFGC-23-1807 325 -70 462 658758 5428535 Dome NFGC-23-1823 315 -47 140 659521 5430060 Honeypot NFGC-23-1837 348 -55 185 658783 5428929 Lotto NFGC-23-1847 335 -57 197 658783 5428928 Lotto NFGC-23-1853 340 -79.5 440 658676 5428513 Dome NFGC-23-1886 308 -58 159 659521 5430060 Honeypot NFGC-23-1919 314 -62 216 659565 5430034 Honeypot NFGC-23-1945 310 -55 195 659566 5430034 Honeypot NFGC-23-1965 312 -50 222 659542 5429990 Honeypot NFGC-23-1975 59 -65 164 658355 5428176 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1981 62 -60 155 658356 5428176 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1982 336 -66 261 659543 5429989 Honeypot NFGC-23-1987 70 -45 128 658357 5428176 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1990 82 -58 107 658356 5428175 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1999 25 -45 149 658778 5428728 Dome NFGC-23-2002 60 -45 161 658687 5428810 Dome NFGC-24-2049 200 -45 95 659112 5429770 Jackpot NFGC-24-2053 255 -45 152 659160 5429773 Jackpot NFGC-24-2056 187 -51 107 659124 5429790 Jackpot NFGC-24-2058 270 -45 51 659403 5430064 Honeypot NFGC-24-2061 339 -45.5 50 659404 5430065 Honeypot NFGC-24-2063 282 -71.5 200 659554 5430100 Honeypot NFGC-24-2067 290 -67.5 182 659554 5430100 Honeypot NFGC-24-2070 328 -55 140 659523 5430062 Honeypot NFGC-24-2074 301 -45.5 149 659439 5430108 Honeypot NFGC-24-2076 300 -45.5 296 659429 5429998 Honeypot NFGC-24-2081 300 -45 224 659553 5430150 Honeypot

Table 6: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 650,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 650,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 3,200m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 metre and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found has submitted samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. As of February 2024, gold analysis at ALS has been performed by photon assay. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay and photon assay methods.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photon assay method.

At ALS for fire assay, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire-assayed, and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire-assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024 received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill one 450g jar for photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated April 17, 2024, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 650,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $53.6 million as of April 2024.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Contact

To contact the Company, please visit the Company's website, www.newfoundgold.ca and make your request through our investor inquiry form. Our management has a pledge to be in touch with any investor inquiries within 24 hours.

