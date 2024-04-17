STLLR Gold Announces Remaining Tower Gold Project Infill Drilling Results

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") announces the final assay results from the infill and confirmatory drilling program at the 55 Zone, Westaway and Windjammer North Deposits at the Golden Highway Area (western end) of the Tower Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - General Location Map (Graphic: Business Wire)

Table 1: 55 Zone, Westaway, and Windjammer North Drilling Highlights (See Figures 2, 3, & 4 for drill hole location map and section views of the 55 Zone drilling):

Deposit Hole ID Result Westaway MGH23-438 4.32 g/t Au over 15.60 m (incl. 6.63 g/t Au over 8.00 m) 55 Zone MGH23-500 2.49 g/t Au over 16.00 m (incl. 17.15 g/t Au over 2.00 m) 55 Zone MGH23-381 0.88 g/t Au over 43.00 m (incl. 1.45 g/t Au over 17.00 m) 55 Zone MGH23-464 2.13 g/t Au over 14.50 m (incl. 4.48 g/t Au over 5.80 m) Windjammer North MGH23-488 0.77 g/t Au over 111.72 m (incl. 1.01 g/t Au over 26.00) "g/t Au": grams per tonne gold; "m": metres

Tower Gold Project Update:

135,423 m in 511 drill holes of the 2023 infill drill program have been released.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR stated: "55 Zone infill drilling results continued to intersect higher-grade, near-surface gold mineralization. The results from the 55 Zone provided critical information that allows us to update and refine the Tower MRE block model. The Westaway and Windjammer North infill drilling results continue to confirm the Tower MRE block model. We now have collected all the data from our 2023 infill drilling program."

Infill Drilling at 55 Zone, Westaway, and Windjammer North

The 55 Zone, Westaway and Windjammer North Deposits are located on the Golden Highway Area (western end) of the Tower Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario (See Figure 1 for the Tower Gold Project - General Location Map). Mineralization at the 55 Zone is associated with the Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted stacked quartz veins located immediately south of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit and the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ"). The 55 Zone Deposit is characterized by higher-grade, open-pit mineralization located in the western most portion of the Tower Gold Project. The mineralization at the 55 Zone remains open along strike to the southwest. Mineralization at Westaway is associated with extensional and stockwork-type quartz veining within Timiskaming age meta-sediments, located between 2 major splays of the DPFZ. Mineralization at Windjammer North, located immediately south of and parallel to the regional DPFZ, is hosted primarily within altered komatiitic ultramafic rocks of the Kidd-Munro assemblage in contact with basaltic flows.

The 2023 drill program at 55 Zone, Westaway and Windjammer North were focused on confirming and infilling (50 m drill-centre spacings) the Tower Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("Tower MRE"). The results at the 55 Zone provided information that allows the Company to update the Tower MRE block model. Drill hole MGH23-500 (See Figures 2, 3, and 4) returned higher-grade mineralization at depth of the deposit, while drill holes MGH23-464 and MGH23-466 (See Figures 2 and 3) returned higher-grade mineralization closer to the surface.

The drilling results at Westaway and Windjammer North appear to confirm the continuity of mineralization as estimated by the Tower MRE block model. This is evident particularly with holes MGH23-436, MGH23-438 and MGH3-488. Overall, the 2023 infill drilling program will provide critical information to update the Tower MRE. The increased drill density has the potential to upgrade the areas drilled to a higher resource category and further define future geological models.

Table 2: Tower Gold - 55 Zone, Westaway, and Windjammer North: Drill Intercepts

Zone Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) 55 Zone MGH23-371 38.85 49.25 10.40 2.23 23.19 55 Zone and 61.60 64.45 2.85 0.29 0.83 55 Zone and 105.00 174.50 69.50 0.61 42.40 55 Zone including 173.50 174.50 1.00 14.50 14.50 55 Zone and 224.50 226.50 2.00 2.42 4.84 55 Zone and 241.50 243.00 1.50 1.91 2.87 55 Zone and 280.00 286.00 6.00 0.92 5.52 55 Zone MGH23-381 38.00 49.40 11.40 1.05 11.97 55 Zone and 58.98 60.00 1.02 1.35 1.38 55 Zone and 106.00 108.00 2.00 0.61 1.22 55 Zone and 119.00 124.50 5.50 0.47 2.59 55 Zone and 129.00 172.00 43.00 0.88 37.84 55 Zone including 146.00 163.00 17.00 1.45 24.65 55 Zone and 182.00 184.00 2.00 0.57 1.14 55 Zone and 186.00 191.02 5.02 0.61 3.06 55 Zone and 221.00 225.20 4.20 0.87 3.65 55 Zone and 237.00 238.00 1.00 2.28 2.28 55 Zone MGH23-389 34.00 40.65 6.65 1.03 6.85 55 Zone MGH23-394 59.00 66.00 7.00 0.46 3.22 55 Zone and 104.00 114.30 10.30 0.46 4.74 55 Zone and 126.00 128.00 2.00 1.73 3.46 55 Zone and 137.00 141.00 4.00 0.69 2.76 55 Zone and 158.00 160.00 2.00 1.82 3.64 55 Zone and 173.00 176.00 3.00 0.67 2.01 55 Zone MGH23-399 92.00 106.00 14.00 0.58 8.12 55 Zone MGH23-439 111.00 117.00 6.00 0.44 2.64 55 Zone and 146.00 147.00 1.00 1.04 1.04 55 Zone MGH23-442 48.00 60.00 12.00 1.11 13.32 55 Zone and 95.00 97.00 2.00 1.92 3.84 55 Zone and 174.00 206.00 32.00 0.90 28.80 55 Zone MGH23-447 63.00 68.00 5.00 0.54 2.70 55 Zone and 76.00 82.00 6.00 0.46 2.76 55 Zone and 124.00 152.00 28.00 0.99 27.72 55 Zone MGH23-451 68.00 70.00 2.00 0.91 1.82 55 Zone MGH23-452 92.00 98.00 6.00 0.46 2.76 55 Zone MGH23-453 72.00 76.00 4.00 0.76 3.04 55 Zone and 118.00 120.00 2.00 1.13 2.26 55 Zone and 132.00 138.00 6.00 1.29 7.74 55 Zone MGH23-457 75.00 81.00 6.00 1.22 7.32 55 Zone MGH23-459 61.15 64.20 3.05 1.34 4.09 55 Zone and 77.25 79.00 1.75 5.52 9.66 55 Zone MGH23-461 44.15 47.90 3.75 4.74 17.78 55 Zone and 77.50 82.60 5.10 2.31 11.78 55 Zone MGH23-462 No Significant Intervals 55 Zone MGH23-464 49.00 63.50 14.50 2.13 30.89 55 Zone including 49.00 54.80 5.80 4.48 25.98 55 Zone MGH23-466 45.00 55.00 10.00 2.54 25.40 55 Zone including 50.65 53.10 2.45 8.01 19.62 55 Zone and 85.50 89.00 3.50 0.77 2.70 55 Zone MGH23-491 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 55 Zone MGH23-497 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 55 Zone MGH23-498 28.00 38.00 10.00 0.45 4.50 55 Zone and 52.00 61.00 9.00 1.06 9.54 55 Zone and 118.00 123.00 5.00 0.71 3.55 55 Zone and 133.00 137.00 4.00 0.47 1.88 55 Zone and 236.00 250.00 14.00 0.42 5.88 55 Zone and 319.00 323.00 4.00 0.97 3.88 55 Zone MGH23-499 23.00 26.00 3.00 0.63 1.89 55 Zone and 44.60 46.00 1.40 1.38 1.93 55 Zone and 73.45 79.00 5.55 0.64 3.55 55 Zone and 130.00 141.90 11.90 1.41 16.78 55 Zone and 167.00 173.00 6.00 0.76 4.56 55 Zone and 189.35 199.75 10.40 1.37 14.25 55 Zone and 217.93 219.00 1.07 1.53 1.64 55 Zone MGH23-500 45.00 48.10 3.10 2.81 8.71 55 Zone and 87.00 89.00 2.00 1.82 3.64 55 Zone and 97.93 99.36 1.43 1.64 2.35 55 Zone and 137.35 149.00 11.65 1.03 12.00 55 Zone and 170.00 172.00 2.00 2.66 5.32 55 Zone and 182.00 198.00 16.00 2.49 39.84 55 Zone including 194.00 196.00 2.00 17.15 34.30 55 Zone and 224.00 238.00 14.00 0.89 12.46 55 Zone and 261.00 263.00 2.00 1.47 2.94 Windjammer North (WJN) MGH23-347 51.00 107.00 56.00 0.57 31.92 Windjammer North (WJN) including 51.00 63.00 12.00 1.09 13.08 Windjammer North (WJN) MGH23-348 42.60 106.15 63.55 0.77 48.93 Windjammer North (WJN) MGH23-488 30.00 141.72 111.72 0.74 82.67 Windjammer North (WJN) including 106.00 132.00 26.00 1.01 26.26 Westaway MGH23-436 161.50 196.45 34.95 0.61 21.32 Westaway including 174.42 181.75 7.33 1.46 10.70 Westaway MGH23-438 267.00 282.60 15.60 4.32 67.39 Westaway including 267.00 275.00 8.00 6.63 53.04 Westaway MGH23-445 107.00 109.00 2.00 3.70 7.40 Westaway and 127.00 130.00 3.00 2.27 6.81 Westaway and 146.00 154.00 8.00 0.42 3.36 Westaway and 225.00 229.00 4.00 2.08 8.32 Westaway MGH23-448 No Significant Intervals Westaway MGH23-492 Geomechanical Westaway MGH23-495 Metallurgical Westaway MGH23-496 Westaway MGH23-496A Westaway MGH23-496B Westaway MGH23-501 165.00 169.00 4.00 1.31 5.24 Westaway and 179.00 183.00 4.00 1.99 7.96 Westaway MGH23-502 No Significant Intervals Note: All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths. Failed holes, Geomechanical and Geometallurgical drill holes are not shown in the section because they were not assayed.

Table 3: Tower Gold - 55 Zone and Westway: Infill Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole Number Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination End of Hole Depth (m) 55 Zone MGH23-371 569208.042 5368884.268 319.815 159.91 -58.02 291.0 55 Zone MGH23-381 569208.136 5368884.282 319.939 160.17 -53 270.0 55 Zone MGH23-389 569164.78 5368767.11 318.74 160.05 -54.84 75.0 55 Zone MGH23-394 569131.995 5368818.866 319.237 160.02 -60.09 180.0 55 Zone MGH23-399 568992.11 5368743.138 319.339 160.14 -55.14 126.0 55 Zone MGH23-439 569386.54 5368959.449 319.809 159.98 -56.12 162.0 55 Zone MGH23-442 569370.275 5368921.703 319.184 159.94 -56.2 213.0 55 Zone MGH23-447 569343.033 5368878.504 318.485 160.05 -55.99 180.0 55 Zone MGH23-451 569380.783 5368827.161 318.731 159.9 -56.02 111.0 55 Zone MGH23-452 569431.476 5368936.017 319.536 160.09 -56.07 111.0 55 Zone MGH23-453 569460.627 5368912.047 319.311 158.07 -56.09 150.0 55 Zone MGH23-457 569456.068 5368823.559 321.233 160.1 -56.05 102.0 55 Zone MGH23-459 569494.598 5368814.063 319.886 160.01 -55.19 111.0 55 Zone MGH23-461 569478.538 5368865.932 319.302 160.02 -56.06 132.0 55 Zone MGH23-462 569549.823 5368839.616 319.823 160.01 -55 90.0 55 Zone MGH23-464 569538.405 5368862.401 319.787 160.07 -55.11 102.0 55 Zone MGH23-466 569509.29 5368849.081 319.738 160.01 -55.15 102.0 55 Zone MGH23-491 569345.23 5368850.092 318.884 0.03 -75.03 180.0 55 Zone MGH23-499 569254.614 5368886.9 319.6 160.14 -56.06 270.0 55 Zone MGH23-500 569160.087 5368871.18 319.66 160.05 -56 282.0 WJN MGH23-347 572229.651 5370872.207 330.959 75.12 -61.05 111.0 WJN MGH23-348 572142.769 5370902.802 329.966 75.27 -61.20 150.0 WJN MGH23-488 572082.818 5370840.501 329.526 75.03 -60.15 162.0 Westaway MGH23-436 570133.596 5369021.564 324.801 59 -58.13 270.0 Westaway MGH23-438 570186.295 5369025.76 321.394 59.05 -57.13 321.0 Westaway MGH23-445 570142.832 5368980.686 320.739 59.07 -59.1 282.0 Westaway MGH23-448 570292.983 5369173.108 322.012 59.95 -59.02 180.0 Westaway MGH23-492 570276.384 5369143.453 322.033 290.08 -74.95 261.1 Westaway MGH23-495 570225.42 5369148.574 327.02 50.08 -60.03 162.0

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF; FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favorable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to confirmation of the Tower MRE block model, potential expansion of the known mineralization at the Tower Gold Project, the timing of the release of the assay results, the goals, synergies, strategies, opportunities, profile, mineral resources and potential production, project timelines, prospective shareholding, integration and comparables to other transactions, the future financial or operating performance of STLLR and STLLR's mineral properties and project portfolios, the advancement of the Tower Gold and Colomac Gold Projects, long-life and large-scale potential of the Tower and Colomac Gold Projects and exploration upside of the land packages. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the joint management information circular of STLLR dated December 20, 2023, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

____________________________________

1 For more information on the Tower MRE and Tower PEA effective as of September 7, 2022, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Tower Gold Project Northeastern Ontario, Canada" dated November 29, 2022, which is available on STLLR Gold's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and www.stllrgold.com

