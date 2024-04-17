Nine Mile Metals Closes Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, April 17, 2024 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that it completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for proceeds of $493,875 from the issuance of 4,675,910 units of its securities. 4,090,910 of the units are flow-through (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.11 per FT Unit, and 585,000 of the Units are non-flow-through units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.075 per NFT Unit.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, an "FT Warrant"), with each FT Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.13 for a period of 24 months. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, an "NFT Warrant"), with each NFT Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.11 for a period of 24 months.

In consideration for their services in introducing subscribers to the Company under the Private Placement, finders and brokers received 327,272 common share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.13 for a period of 24 months, and cash of $36,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the FT private placement to carry out the current and intended work programs on its Wedge and California Lake properties respectively. This work will be eligible as Canadian Exploration Expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The net proceeds of the NFT private placement will be used for general working capital.

No Related Parties participated in and no new control persons were created by the Private Placement.

All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a four month and a day hold period.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on critical minerals exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead, and zinc with a hedge on gold.

