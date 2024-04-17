Eastplats Provides Bi-weekly Default Status Report

Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2024 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). On April 4, 2024, the Company announced that it was unable to file its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the related management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Required Filings") by the deadline of April 1, 2024.

On April 3, 2024, the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, granted a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the Company. The Company intends to file the 2023 Required Filings as soon as practicable.

Pursuant to NP 12-203, the Company must file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further news releases during the period of the MCTO. The Company reports that since its news release of April 4, 2024, there have been no changes regarding the information contained in that news release that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor. The Company confirms there have been no failures by it in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203, and there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default announced in the Company's news release of April 4, 2024. Lastly, there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of platinum group metal ("PGM") and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam and mining and processing ore from the Zandfontein underground section to both produce PGM and chrome concentrates.

