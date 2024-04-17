Menü Artikel
First Phosphate agrees to collaboration agreement with Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nations

18:56 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
First Phosphate Corp. CEO John Passalacqua and Vice President of Government Relations Armand Mackenzie joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company and the local First Nations, Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan have announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with respect to its proposed phosphate mine and Lithium Iron Phosphate cathode active material plant project in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada.

The agreement sets out guidelines regarding employment opportunities, business horizons, environmental protection across the Nitassinan or ancestral lands , harmonization of exploration work with the members of the First Nation who occupy the Nitassinan, and the supervision of future work.

Future access to the industrial park at Mashteuiatsh for Project development and financial participation in the Project by the First Nation are under consideration. The First Nation is also committed to collaborating with the Company in the establishment of rare igneous phosphate as a critical and strategic mineral at the Canadian federal levels of government.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/first-phosphate-agrees-to-collaboration-agreement-with-pekuakamiulnuatsh-first-nations-800015758

Mineninfo

First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DQCH
CA33611D1033
www.firstphosphate.com
Minenprofile
