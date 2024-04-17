Fathom Nickel releases results from Q-1 drill program at Albert Lake Project
Fathom Nickel CEO Ian Fraser joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil the results of the Q1 drill program conducted at the company's Albert Lake Project. The program, characterized by the drilling of 6 holes totaling 1,386 meters, has yielded promising outcomes, with drillhole AL24077 intersecting 0.42% nickel over a significant intersection of 2.01 meters.
A key highlight emphasized by Fraser is the nickel mineralization's host rock: orthopyroxenite. This particular geological formation is integral to the host rock assemblage identified at the nearby Rottenstone deposit, renowned for its exceptionally high-grade nickel, copper, and platinum group elements (PGE). The proximity of the mineralization to the historic Rottenstone deposit, located approximately 1.2 kilometers to the northeast, underscores the potential significance of this discovery.
Of particular importance is the 10% nickel tenor defined in intervals comprising less than 3% sulphide in drillhole AL24077. This observation suggests the possibility of net-textured to massive sulphide mineralization occurring along strike, and potentially at depth, within the same ultramafic unit. If realized, this could pave the way for the development of a mineral deposit boasting metal grades akin to those of the historic Rottenstone deposit, marking a significant milestone in Fathom Nickel's exploration journey.
Fraser also provided an update on drilling activities at the flagship Gochager Lake Project, noting that drilling has been successfully completed. Assay results from this drilling program are eagerly anticipated and are expected to be released by the end of May, providing further insights into the project's mineral potential and setting the stage for future exploration efforts.
As Fathom Nickel continues to advance its exploration initiatives, these recent developments underscore the company's commitment to unlocking the full potential of its projects and delivering value to its stakeholders. Stay tuned for further updates as Fathom Nickel navigates the dynamic landscape of mineral exploration and continues to pursue its strategic objectives with vigor and determination.
