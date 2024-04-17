Lithium Lion Announces Intention to Change Name to Panther Minerals Inc. and Management Changes

Vancouver, April 17, 2024 - Lithium Lion Metals Inc. ("Lithium Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:LLM) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name to "Panther Minerals Inc." and its CSE stock symbol to "PURR". These changes are expected to take effect on or about April 19, 2024 (the "Name and Symbol Change").

Management Changes

The Company also announces that it has appointed Mr. Robert Birmingham as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. David Beck as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Robert Birmingham has over 15 years of public markets experience, with a focus on corporate development, go-public transactions and capital raising. Mr. Birmingham is currently CEO and President of Brigadier Gold Ltd., Director of BIGG Digital Assets, and holds multiple other board seats. Mr. Birmingham is the President of investor relations Company Benaterra Communications Inc. and has been on the board of numerous TSX.V, CSE and CBOE Canada listed Companies. Mr. Birmingham holds a BBA from Capilano University.

Mr. David Beck has over 30 years of financial, business operations and capital market experience, having worked in a C-level capacity with national financial institutions in various capacities as a financial analyst, institutional and proprietary trader and in investment banking. Initially, Mr. Beck leveraged his background in engineering to focus on a career in management consulting. After several years, he moved to the capital market industry as a technology research analyst. He subsequently complemented this experience through work as an investment banker and proprietary trader. During his career, he established himself as a domain expert in analytics largely through his work as a top-ranked technology research analyst in both New York and Toronto. His security expertise has been developed through work with, and investment in, three security software start-up companies, which included Cloakware (acquired by Irdeto) and Assurent Secure Technologies (acquired by Telus). Mr. Beck holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario, and a BSc (engineering physics) from Queen's University.

"Our accomplishments as Lithium Lion Metals Inc. have laid a strong foundation, and we are confident that this evolution to Panther Minerals Inc. will reinforce our promise of value creation for shareholders," remarked David Beck, Chief Executive Officer. "We eagerly anticipate the prospects that Panther Minerals Inc. brings forth, as we strive to foster a more sustainable and prosperous energy metals landscape."

Furthermore, the Company announces that Mr. Steven Inglefield has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Mr. Inglefield for his service to date and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavors.

About Lithium Lion Metals Inc.

Lithium Lion Metals Inc. Lithium Lion Metals is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. For more information please visit: https://www.lithuimlionmetals.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Robert Birmingham Chief Executive Officer

Head Office Suite 600-1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7

Telephone +1 (604) 416 0569

Website www.LithiumLionMetals.com

Email info@LithiumLionMetals.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Name and Symbol Change, and the prospects of the Company and the mineral exploration industry generally. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.