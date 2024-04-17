Nevada Lithium CEO discusses innovative mining model proposed at Bonnie Claire

Nevada Lithium CEO Stephen Rentschler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an insightful update on the proposed Hydraulic Borehole Mining (HBHM) method earmarked for extracting high-grade mineralized material at the Bonnie Claire lithium project in Nevada. Shedding light on the latest developments, Rentschler revealed that Kinley Exploration has furnished a working model based on HBHM, demonstrating its efficacy in extracting mineralized slurry from depths ranging between 1500 feet and 2500 feet at Bonnie Claire.The focus of this model is on the extraction of previously intersected high-grade mineralization, notably highlighted by intersections such as the one in Hole BC2303C, which revealed a remarkable concentration of 4,154 ppm lithium over a span of 680 feet. This data serves as a testament to the project's substantial lithium potential and underscores the viability of the HBHM approach in unlocking this value.Moreover, Rentschler disclosed that Nevada Lithium is embarking on the task of updating its 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to incorporate recent developments. This updated PEA will encompass drilling data from 2022 and 2023, including lower high-grade mineralization such as that observed in Hole BC2303C. Detailed modeling of the hydraulic mining method will be conducted, encompassing parameters such as production rates, capital expenditures (CAPEX), operating expenditures (OPEX), and projected water usage.Furthermore, the company will undertake an update of its metallurgical work, showcasing its ability to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate at the scale of a bulk sample of mineralized sediment. This critical step underscores Nevada Lithium's commitment to ensuring the feasibility and scalability of its lithium extraction process, paving the way for commercial production in the future.As Nevada Lithium forges ahead with its comprehensive update and refinement of project parameters, the company remains steadfast in its mission to unlock the full potential of the Bonnie Claire lithium project. Stay tuned for further updates as Nevada Lithium continues to advance towards its goal of becoming a leading player in the lithium market, poised to meet the burgeoning demand for this critical component of the clean energy transition.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nevada-lithium-ceo-discusses-innovative-mining-model-proposed-at-bonnie-claire-593675777