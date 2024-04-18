Menü Artikel
Lundin Gold Reports Discovery Of A New High-grade Zone At Fdn East

Positive results from ongoing 2024 exploration program indicates Bonza Sur continues to grow and the potential to extend FDN at depth

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from its ongoing 2024 near-mine exploration and conversion programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Positive near-mine drilling intercepts were achieved at Bonza Sur and in extensions at depth of the FDN deposit, while a new high-grade discovery has been made to the east of FDN. Furthermore, the conversion drilling program advanced within the north sector of the FDN deposit and returned wide, high-grade intercepts in areas adjacent to where operations are currently taking place. These positive results for both the near-mine and conversion drilling programs support the continued organic growth potential at FDN. Highlights from the near-mine and conversion programs are outlined below. Detailed results are provided at the end of this release (see Appendix 1). View PDF

Near-Mine Exploration Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole BLP-2024-101 (at Bonza Sur) intersected 32.31 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 14.50m from 74.0 m, including:
    • 442.16 g/t Au over 1.0 m
  • Drill hole UGE-DD-24-089 (at FDN Depth) intersected 8.62 g/t Au over 19.9 m from 97.7 m and 12.04 g/t Au over 11.8 m from 264.90 m including:
    • 21.4 g/t Au over 5.9 m
  • Drill hole UGE-E-24-094 (at FDN East) intersected 76.95 g/t Au over 5.0 m from 156.1 m, including:
    • 349 g/t Au over 1.1 m
  • Drill hole FDNE-2023-064 (at FDN East) intersected 12.35 g/t Au over 6.4 m from 823.0 m, including:
    • 29.37 g/t Au over 2.6. m

Conversion Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole FDN-C24-084 intersected 14.61 g/t Au over 63.6 m from 103.4 m, including:
    • 28.48 g/t Au over 29.9 m
  • Drill hole FDN-C24-083 intersected 10.04 g/t Au over 61.8 m from 14.9 m, including:
    • 16.72 g/t Au over 24.8 m
  • Drill hole FDN-C24-086 intersected 14.84 g/t Au over 28.6 m from 160.6 m, including:
    • 30.97 g/t Au over 6.0 m

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am pleased to announce initial results from Lundin Gold's 2024 near-mine exploration and conversion drilling programs. The intercepts continue to enhance our confidence in the exploration potential of the district with a growing pipeline of discoveries around FDN supporting our ability for future resource growth. Our conversion program has also successfully defined zones of high-grade mineralization within the FDN deposit that we expect will lead to continued conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves. Ten rigs, three underground and seven on surface, are currently turning on our conversion and exploration programs and a minimum of 65,000 metres of drilling are planned in 2024 representing the largest drilling program ever conducted on the land package that hosts FDN".

NEAR-MINE PROGRAM

The 2024 near-mine drilling program will focus on three main objectives: extending the FDN deposit at depth and to the south, advancing the delineation of Bonza Sur and exploring for new near-mine discoveries, including at FDN East (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). During the first quarter of 2024 surface drilling was focussed on Bonza Sur and the new FDN East discovery. Drilling at FDN South and other targets will be completed later in the year.

Initial drill results continue to confirm the potential for possible future resource upside. A total of 12,313 metres across twenty-six holes, from surface and underground, have been completed in 2024. Assay results are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release. Results are still pending for some drill holes.

Bonza Sur

Drilling at Bonza Sur continues to explore and delineate this epithermal target, located only one kilometre south of the FDN deposit. A total of eight new drill holes were completed as at March 31, 2024 with results continuing to show its mineral potential to the north, south and at depth. Recent results, shown in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release, confirm higher-grade intercepts at shallower depths associated mainly with vein/veinlet zones of quartz and minor chalcedony and manganoan-carbonate with occurrences of disseminated to semi-massive levels of sulphides (mainly sphalerite and galena).

Since the discovery of Bonza Sur in early 2023, drilling has defined three subparallel vein/veinlet zones (Colorada Central, West, and East) that have been delineated for over 1,300 metres along strike from north to south and for at least 500 metres at depth and still remains open in all directions (see Figure 1).

The primary focus of drilling at Bonza Sur is to better understand the target's mineralized zones through reducing drill spacing as well as expanding the system along the north extension and at depth. Three rigs are currently turning.

FDN at Depth

Underground exploration drilling at FDN continues to explore extensions of the mineral envelope at depth and four drill holes have been completed year-to-date. Of note, drill hole UGE-DD-24-089 (8.62 g/t Au over 19.9 m and 12.04 g/t Au over 11.8 m) indicates gold mineralization associated with zones of hydrothermal alteration of a similar composition to that found at shallower levels of the mine and underscores the potential to expand FDN's current mineral envelope (see Figure 2).

Assay results for the underground exploration drilling program received to date are presented in Table 1. A number of results are pending. Additional drilling is taking place below the deepest boundary of the FDN resource envelope, where one underground rig is currently turning.

FDN East

The near-mine exploration program continues to generate discoveries in unexplored areas close to FDN. Several drill holes, from surface and underground, were completed as part of a systematic exploratory program to test several new targets and resulted in the discovery of a new buried epithermal mineralized system, FDN East, located only 100m east of FDN (see Figure 1).

Gold mineralization at FDN East is associated with significant levels of hydrothermal alteration represented by veins and/or veinlets of chalcedony, sulfides (mainly pyrite) and visible gold, hosted in similar volcanic and intrusive rocks to those found at FDN and are buried by a sedimentary cover. This new discovery returned positive results in most drill holes completed, such as drill holes UGE-E-24-094 (76.95 g/t Au over 5.0 m), FDNE-2023-064 (12.35 g/t Au over 6.4 m) and UGE-E-23-045 (15.11 g/t Au over 3.8 m), indicating another high-grade system.

Drilling at FDN East currently focuses on expanding on the initial positive results achieved to gain a better understanding of the mineralized zones and the main geological controls. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 1.

CONVERSION PROGRAM

Conversion drilling in 2023 was successful at reclassifying Inferred Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Mineral Reserve boundary and enabled conversion and the addition of close to one million ounces to Mineral Reserves. For more information on Lundin Gold's current estimates of Mineral Reserves, refer to Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024 which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In 2024, the conversion program is planned to comprise of approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. A total of 3,710 metres across 30 drill holes have been completed year-to-date in the north sector of the FDN deposit.

Conversion drilling continues to confirm mineralization at FDN with high-grade drilling intercepts associated to breccias and stockwork zones, like the mineralization found in the north sector of the Mineral Reserve envelope. Assay results from the conversion program are presented in Table 2. Some results from the conversion program are pending. Two rigs are currently turning under the conversion program.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on April 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2004, which is available at www.lundingold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; forecasts relating to production and costs; mining operations; security; non-compliance with laws and regulations and compliance costs; tax changes in Ecuador; waste disposal and tailings; government or regulatory approvals; environmental compliance; gold price; infrastructure; dependence on a single mine; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; availability of workforce and labour relations; dividends; information systems and cyber security; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity; endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; shortages of critical resources; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; climate change; illegal mining; conflicts of interest; ability to maintain obligations or comply with debt; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the near-mine drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

BLP-2023-068

159.5

167.9

8.4

6.16

40.35

Bonza Sur

Surface

Including

161.3

165.1

3.8

11.9

68.57

BLP-2023-068

226

230

4.0

8.8

8.23

Including

227

228

1.0

33.9

25.4

BLP-2023-069

73.6

85.7

12.1

3.52

2.6

Bonza Sur

Surface

Including

81.7

85.7

4.0

9.49

4.91

BLP-2023-080

No Significant Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2023-083

408.2

419.1

10.9

2.11

4.04

Bonza Sur

Surface

Including

416.2

419.1

2.9

4.88

5.2

BLP-2023-085

248.8

282.7

33.9

1.22

0.72

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2024-091

493.7

496.2

2.5

5.25

919.92

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2024-101

74

88.5

14.5

32.31

23.71

Bonza Sur

Surface

Including

74

75

1.0

442.16

240.4

BLP-2024-106

Pending Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2024-107

Pending Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2024-108

Pending Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2024-111

Pending Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

UGE-E-23-045

242.8

246.6

3.8

15.11

5.87

FDN - East

Underground

Including

244.9

245.8

0.9

60.9

19.8

FDNE-2023-064

823

829.4

6.4

12.35

7.81

FDN - East

Surface

Including

826.8

829.4

2.6

29.37

14.73

UGE-E-24-088

No Significant Results

FDN - East

Surface

UGE-E-24-094

156.1

161.1

5.0

76.95

48.5

FDN - East

Underground

Including

158.2

159.3

1.1

349

211

FDNE-2024-097

Pending Results

FDN - East

Surface

FDNE-2024-105

Pending Results

FDN - East

Surface

UGE-N-23-056

384.4

392.3

7.9

5.6

6.69

FDN - Depth

Underground

Including

388.3

392.3

4

8.94

8.9

UGE-DD-24-089

11.9

22.1

10.2

12.73

8.29

FDN - Depth

Underground

UGE-DD-24-089

26.55

33.1

6.6

3.89

4.26

UGE-DD-24-089

59.2

89.7

30.5

3.46

3.18

Including

75.3

85.6

10.3

6.57

4.19

UGE-DD-24-089

97.7

117.6

19.9

8.62

4.27

Including

115.2

117.6

2.4

64.61

14.35

UGE-DD-24-089

226

232.8

6.8

3.4

4.12

UGE-DD-24-089

264.9

276.7

11.8

12.04

13.78

Including

266.8

272.7

5.9

21.4

23.25

UGE-DD-24-093

No Significant Results

FDN - Depth

Underground

UGE-DD-24-095

No Significant Results

FDN - Depth

Underground

UGE-N-24-100

Pending Results

FDN - Depth

Underground

FDNN-2023-059

328.6

330.2

1.6

18.24

9.13

Exploratory

Surface

Including

328.6

329.4

0.8

36

15.65

FDNN-2024-090

416.8

448.3

31.5

1.19

1.54

Exploratory

Surface

FDNN-2024-096

469.9

540.1

70.2

1.34

3.56

Exploratory

Surface

Including

488.6

491.9

3.3

4.19

6.29

including

512.7

524.2

11.5

2.09

5.91

FDNN-2024-102

Pending Results

Exploratory

Surface

FDNN-2024-109

Pending Results

Exploratory

Surface

LNG-2024-048

No Significant Results

Exploratory

Surface

FDNS-2024-092

No Significant Results

Exploratory

Surface

CAS-2024-098

Pending Results

Exploratory

Surface

AMS-2024-099

No Significant Results

Exploratory

Surface

AMS-2024-103

No Significant Results

Exploratory

Surface

PPY-2024-104

Pending Results

Exploratory

Surface

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from the conversion underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true width

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Sector

Zone

FDN-C24-080

No Significant Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-081

116.6

129.2

12.6

10.32

4.22

15.7

Northern

Underground

Including

122

129.2

7.2

5.9

5.03

10.55

FDN-C24-082

138.1

142.7

4.6

3.67

4.83

4.56

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-083

14.9

76.7

61.8

39.72

10.04

12.11

Northern

Underground

Including

17

30.6

13.6

8.74

7.9

7.61

Including

36

42.8

6.8

4.37

10.9

9.15

Including

51.9

76.7

24.8

15.94

16.72

21.79

FDN-C24-084

20.5

49

28.5

18.32

4.1

7.53

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-084

74.8

79.2

4.4

2.83

9.97

17.78

FDN-C24-084

103.4

167

63.6

40.88

14.61

22.03

Including

131.9

161.8

29.9

19.22

28.48

28.58

FDN-C24-085

101.5

111.2

9.7

9.23

4.48

7.86

Northern

Underground

Including

101.5

106.3

4.8

4.57

5.44

9.6

FDN-C24-086

144.8

149.5

4.7

3.6

11.93

68.28

Northern

Underground

Including

146.8

147.5

0.7

0.54

76.2

428

FDN-C24-086

160.6

189.2

28.6

21.91

14.84

30.73

Including

169.6

173.6

4

3.06

17.59

28.4

Including

181.4

187.4

6

4.6

30.97

71.01

FDN-C24-087

99.9

128.1

28.2

19.94

5.23

8.83

Northern

Underground

Including

100.9

105.9

5

3.54

12.15

15.4

Including

124.1

128.1

4

2.83

10.19

13.88

FDN-C24-088

1

5.95

4.95

3.21

3.57

4.14

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-088

24.2

57.3

33.1

21.51

3.16

7.92

Including

32.9

36.3

3.4

2.21

5.89

10.79

Including

45.8

53

7.2

4.68

3.97

8.31

FDN-C24-089

87.7

102.7

15

14.1

5.37

8.74

Northern

Underground

Including

93.7

98.7

5

4.7

10.24

15.48

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-090

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-091

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-092

12.4

23.7

11.3

7.23

3.45

7.92

Northern

Underground

Including

14.9

22.7

7.8

5.07

4.4

8.62

FDN-C24-092

45.2

54.7

9.5

6.17

10.54

23.78

FDN-C24-093

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-094

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-095

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-096

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-097

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-098

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-099

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-100

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-101

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-102

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-103

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-104

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-105

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-106

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-107

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-108

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-109

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

Table 3: Collar locations of reported drill holes

Hole ID

Target

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

EOH (m)

Drilling Type

Year

BLP-2023-068

Bonza Sur

778613

9580904

1508

275

-65

452.85

Surface

2023

BLP-2023-069

Bonza Sur

778686

9580439

1578

270

-68

668.00

Surface

2023

BLP-2023-080

Bonza Sur

778652

9581180

1521

270

-65

572.00

Surface

2023

BLP-2023-083

Bonza Sur

778705

9581803

1490

270

-70

762.00

Surface

2023

BLP-2023-085

Bonza Sur

778616

9580904

1508

80

-50

668.65

Surface

2023

BLP-2024-091

Bonza Sur

778673

9581293

1499

270

-65

737.00

Surface

2024

BLP-2024-101

Bonza Sur

778533

9581206

1473

175

-55

143.85

Surface

2024

BLP-2024-106

Bonza Sur

778715

9581391

1475

270

-57

654.00

Surface

2024

BLP-2024-107

Bonza Sur

778531

9581208

1473

275

-73

302.40

Surface

2024

BLP-2024-108

Bonza Sur

778420

9581324

1431

90

-45

152.00

Surface

2024

BLP-2024-111

Bonza Sur

778447

9581245

1432

90

-45

203.20

Surface

2024

UGE-E-24-094

FDN - East

778127

9583113

1050

115

-12

303.20

Underground

2024

UGE-E-23-045

FDN - East

778112

9583066

1168

117

-10

788.70

Underground

2023

FDNE-2023-064

FDN - East

778268

9582683

1585

87

-60

936.15

Surface

2023

UGE-E-24-088

FDN - East

778150

9583291

1244

110

-15

711.8

Underground

2024

FDNE-2024-097

FDN - East

778473

9582553

1626

90

-68

797.50

Surface

2024

FDNE-2024-105

FDN - East

778604

9582909

1610

90

-45

417.75

Surface

2024

UGE-N-23-056

FDN - Depth

777958

9583480

1192

100

-62

500.40

Underground

2023

UGE-DD-24-089

FDN - Depth

778004

9582925

1081

157

-51

407.80

Underground

2024

UGE-DD-24-093

FDN - Depth

778127

9583113

1049

115

-45

255.00

Underground

2024

UGE-DD-24-095

FDN - Depth

778117

9583111

1049

167

-53

200.00

Underground

2024

UGE-N-24-100

FDN - Depth

777959

9583481

1193

62

-22

350.00

Underground

2024

FDNN-2023-059

Exploratory

778157

9583812

1441

90

-60

530.35

Surface

2023

FDNN-2024-090

Exploratory

778073

9583649

1482

120

-45

612.60

Surface

2024

FDNN-2024-096

Exploratory

778073

9583653

1483

120

-53

633.20

Surface

2024

FDNN-2024-102

Exploratory

778247

9584001

1426

120

-60

400.30

Surface

2024

FDNN-2024-109

Exploratory

778368

9583579

1561

110

-73

421.00

Surface

2024

LNG-2024-048

Exploratory

776548

9576306

1492

250

-45

630

Surface

2024

FDNS-2024-092

Exploratory

777867

9582047

1619

120

-60

749.50

Surface

2024

CAS-2024-098

Exploratory

778187

9580233

1509

270

-60

522.20

Surface

2024

AMS-2024-099

Exploratory

778912

9577986

1806

270

-50

401.80

Surface

2024

AMS-2024-103

Exploratory

778915

9577986

1805

50

-55

468.45

Surface

2024

PPY-2024-104

Exploratory

778588

9584559

1482

280

-65

407.90

Surface

2024

FDN-C24-080

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1193

80

-18

146.50

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-081

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1193

80

-23

140.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-082

FDN - Conversion

777958

9583483

1193

80

-32

250.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-083

FDN - Conversion

778114

9583279

1152

290

-55

80.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-084

FDN - Conversion

778114

9583277

1152

255

-53

202.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-085

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1193

92

-17

140.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-086

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1193

92

-39

190.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-087

FDN - Conversion

777958

9583480

1195

105

35

150.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-088

FDN - Conversion

778113

9583277

1152

240

-50

99.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-089

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1195

110

22

158.50

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-090

FDN - Conversion

778107

9583353

1128

270

-43

71.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-091

FDN - Conversion

778117

9583350

1128

267

-51

80.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-092

FDN - Conversion

778120

9583278

1126

270

-48

70.40

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-093

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1193

100

-10

140.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-094

FDN - Conversion

778126

9583276

1126

250

-38

50.30

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-095

FDN - Conversion

777958

9583480

1193

100

-30

240.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-096

FDN - Conversion

778128

9583281

1126

290

-32

60.40

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-097

FDN - Conversion

778133

9583281

1126

310

-49

60.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-098

FDN - Conversion

777958

9583480

1193

100

-40

196.40

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-099

FDN - Conversion

778111

9583355

1078

310

-49

65.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-100

FDN - Conversion

778110

9583355

1079

306

-15

40.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-101

FDN - Conversion

777958

9583480

1195

114

35

150.20

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-102

FDN - Conversion

778090

9582822

1249

230

20

50.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-103

FDN - Conversion

778091

9582823

1248

280

-5

120.30

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-104

FDN - Conversion

778090

9582823

1248

287

-5

120.30

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-105

FDN - Conversion

778090

9582824

1248

302

-7

85.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-106

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1193

114

-33

210.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-107

FDN - Conversion

778090

9582825

1248

315

-13

65.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-108

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1194

114

-5

130.00

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-109

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1195

114

20

150.00

Underground

2024

