RUA GOLD Announces the Appointment of Tyron Breytenbach as an Independent Director and results from the 2024 AGM

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2024 - RUA GOLD Corporation (the "Company" or "RUA GOLD") announces the appointment of Tyron Breytenbach as independent director effective today. Mr. Breytenbach has been appointed to the Chair of the Audit Committee and member on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, Compensation Committee and Sustainability and Governance Committee.

Oliver Lennox-King, Chair of RUA GOLD, commented "I am pleased to welcome Tyron to the RUA Board as an independent director. He brings significant capital markets experience as well as geological knowledge of the deposits in New Zealand which will serve the Company well as we build this Company and footprint in New Zealand."

About Tyron Breytenbach

Mr. Breytenbach is currently the CEO of Lithium Africa Resources and a former equity analyst at Cormark Securities and Stifel Canada and was SVP Capital Markets at Aris Mining. In each of these roles he interacted extensively with the international investment community. Mr. Breytenbach was a Senior Partner and Managing Director in the investment banking group at Canada's largest employee-owned dealer - Cormark. Prior to entering capital markets, Mr. Breytenbach spent a decade in the mining industry as a geologist where he focused on orogenic and epithermal gold deposits and specialized in resource estimation. Mr. Breytenbach holds a BSc (Honours) Degree from Rand Afrikaans University in South Africa and is a designated P.Geo in Ontario .

More information can be found at the Company's website: www.ruagold.com

AGM Voting Results

RUA GOLD also announces the results of its annual general meeting held on April 17, 2024 (the "AGM"). Shareholders voted in favour of all of the items of business put forth at the AGM, as detailed below. A total of 30,578,936 shares were represented at the AGM, representing 15.80% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company.

Description of the Matter Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld 1. An ordinary resolution to elect each of the five Board nominees described in the Information Circular as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia):





Paul Criddle Passed 30,578,936 (100%) Nil (0%) Robert Eckford Passed 30,507,236 (99.77%) 71,000 (0.23%) Simon Henderson Passed 30,578,936 (100%) Nil (0%) Oliver Lennox-King Passed 30,578,936 (100%) Nil (0%) Mario Vetro Passed 30,578,936 (100%) Nil (0%) Tyron Breytenbach Passed 30,578,936 (100%) Nil (0%) 2. An ordinary resolution to appoint Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year. Passed 30,578,936 (100%) Nil (0%) 3. An ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the continuation of the Company's stock option plan dated for reference October 26, 2018. Passed 30,578,936 (100%) Nil (0%) 4. An ordinary resolution to adopt, ratify, and approve the continuation of the Company's deferred share unit plan dated for reference March 18, 2024. Passed 30,578,936 (100%) Nil (0%)

RUA GOLD (CSE: RUA) is a minerals company at the forefront of the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery. With permits which have rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, RUA GOLD has successfully combined traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in it's professional planning and execution, ensuring minimal environmental impact and with the aim of executing on these projects with the key stakeholders in mind. RUA GOLD has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

Option Grant

On the appointment of Tyron Breytenbach, the Company granted Options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,500,000 Company Shares of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one Company Share at an exercise price of $0.175 per Company Share for five years following the date of grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Stock Option Plan.

New Investor Relations agreements

Junior Mining Network LLC

On April 8, 2024, the Company entered into an advertising agreement with Junior Mining Network LLC ("Junior Mining") for total cash consideration of CAD $20,000. The term of Junior Mining's engagement is one (1) year. Pursuant to the terms of this engagement, Junior Mining will provide news release dissemination and will feature the Company on its website (www.juniorminingnetwork.com). Junior Mining's business is located at 600 Inwood Avenue N. Suite 130, St. Paul, Minnesota 55128 and can be reached at 763-200-1386 or support@juniorminingnetwork.com. Junior Mining and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

NAI Interactive Ltd.

On April 4, 2024, the Company also entered into a marketing agreement with NAI Interactive Ltd. ("NAI") for a total cash consideration of CAD $8,400 plus applicable taxes, paid up front, for a six-month period commencing on April 29th, 2024. Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, NAI will provide the Company with certain investor relations communications services, such as email marketing and CEO interviews. NAI's business is located at 2209 - 1111 Alberni Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4V2 and can be reached at 604-488- 8878 or info@nai500.com. NAI and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Gold Standard Media, LLC

On April 15, 2024, the Company entered into an advertising agreement with Gold Standard Media LLC ("Gold Standard") for total cash consideration of CAD $284,000, which is payable on April 19, 2024. Gold Standard has agreed to provide the Company with its services to create landing pages and provide digital marketing, email marketing and influencer marketing services. Gold Standard will provide its services for a period of 90 days commencing on April 22, 2024. Gold Standard and its principals are arm's length from the Company and hold 3,247,614 common shares in the Company. Gold Standard's business is located at 723 W, University Ave., #110-283 Georgetown, TX 78626. Gold Standard can be reached by telephone at (626) 733-3678 or by email at Kennethameduri@gmail.com.

Investing News Network

On April 16, 2024, the Company entered into an advertising campaign agreement with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") for total cash consideration of CAD $57,000 plus GST. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, dedicated to providing advertising services since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. The term of INN's engagement is 12 months and shall commence no later than May 16, 2024. INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the Company. INN and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest. INN's business is located at 736 Granville Street -Suite 1200 Vancouver, BC Canada and can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

