GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

Victoria, April 17, 2024 - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is arranging a non-brokered private placement financing with qualified investors of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") for maximum gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering").

The Units will be priced at $0.05 and consist of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant that will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for two years from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering to fund work at its 100%-owned West Madsen Gold Property and for general working capital purposes. Completion of this Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal with a property is to add value by defining (or redefining) the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

