Scottie Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2024 - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) ("Scottie" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 7,400,000 options to acquire common shares to certain directors, officers, and consultants to the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.195 per share and are valid for a period of five years.

SOURCE Scottie Resources Corp.