Rusoro Retains Additional Advisors

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2024 - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (TSXV: RML) (the "Company" or "Rusoro"), is pleased to announce it has retained Rothschild & Co as its financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, along with existing counsel DLA Piper LLP, as its legal counsel to assist the Company in the maximization of the value of its U.S. Judgement in the PDVSA sale process or otherwise. Muse, Stancil & Co. and S&P Global Inc. have also been engaged for due diligence on CITGO.

The principal business activities of Rusoro was the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties. Since Venezuela expropriated our assets in Venezuela in 2012 the Company has been focused on the recovery of our Arbitration Award.

