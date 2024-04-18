Fokus Mining Welcomes Luc Gervais To Its Board Of Directors

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF FRANKFURT: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is very pleased to welcome Mr. Luc Gervais, to its Board of Directors. This important appointment takes effect immediately.

Luc Gervais has 40 years of experience in engineering, construction and maintenance in the mining and metallurgy sectors. He has held several management positions with metallurgy producers as well as contractors and EPCM firms. He has led many studies for numerous mining companies and worked on various projects in Canada and abroad. In addition, he currently sits on the board of Mosaic Minerals and was until recently on the board of Vanstar Mining Resources. Mr. Gervais possesses a keen sense of business and holds a mining engineering degree from Laval University.

Mr. Gervais states: "I am extremely pleased to join the board of Fokus as I am a firm believer in the multi-million-ounce resource potential of the Galloway Project. This important project is located in an area that I know well, and which offers logistical support such as rail, roads, electricity, and a skilled workforce. With an initial resource estimate recently published, we look forward to increasing gold ounces as the drilling program progresses. This large property is relatively unexplored and has a potential for several more mineral discoveries."

Jean Rainville, President, and CEO of the Company commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Gervais to our Board of Directors. He has a strong investment experience in our industry and can appreciate the significant potential of the Galloway project. His know-how and understanding of our sector, his proficiency combined with his solid network will be invaluable for our development.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The 100% Galloway Project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation, which extends for more than 100km. Numerous gold deposits are associated with the structure and its subsidiaries. The recent work focused on the western part of the mineral claims has allowed the Company to delineate a NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1.419 million ounces of gold at a price of US$1,750 per ounce. This was published in the March 2023 press release, which includes a sensitivity table showing that at a price of US$1,960 per ounce, the inferred resource increases to 1.788 million ounces of gold.

The current work focuses on a western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Related Links

http://fokusmining.com/

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "will have", "should", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information due to regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes in the Company's strategic growth plans and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, such forward-looking information should not be relied upon as such. All forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fokus Mining Corp.