Newmont Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Tax & Royalties Report

Recognizing 20 Years of Transparent Sustainability Reporting

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today published its 2023 Sustainability Report and its 2023 Taxes and Royalties Contributions Report. The reports highlight the company's material ESG and socio-economic contributions over the past year. This year marks the 20th anniversary for Newmont's Annual Sustainability Report, representing a milestone for the company as a longstanding industry leader in sustainability.

"Our 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates our unwavering commitment to responsible resource management and the integral role that Newmont plays in creating a more sustainable future," said Newmont Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer Suzy Retallack. "We recognize the responsibility we have to mitigate our environmental impact and make a difference in the areas we operate, while continuously working to improve, partner, and learn so that we leave a positive legacy."

Highlights of Newmont's 2023 Sustainability Report:

Expanded our Fatality Risk Management program to address risks associated with exposures to hazardous dust and fumes

Completed more than 650,000 critical control verifications to ensure the safety of our workforce

Aligned all 11 priorities facilities across Newmont with the new Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management..

Advanced the Respect at Work program, introducing a new Camp and Facilities Standard with inclusive site requirements and procedures.

Increased female representation among senior leaders to 33 percent up from 31 percent in 2022, advancing our target of achieving gender parity in senior leadership by 2030.

Reduced global freshwater consumption by 31 percent since 2018 and advanced work to incorporate climate projections into site water balance models.

Fulfilled our $20 million commitment to support host communities and countries to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognized for nine consecutive years as the #1 gold mining company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index;

Ranked #29 and top mining company by 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list.

Newmont recognizes the most important measure of success is and will always be keeping everyone healthy and safe. The company is deeply saddened by the recent losses of colleagues at our Brucejack, Ahafo North, and Cerro Negro mines. We extend our sincere condolences to their families and friends. These tragic incidents are a reminder of the need to be eternally vigilant and work continuously to improve safety across the business.

Our commitment to sustainability is crucial to achieving our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining. From supporting our workforce to implementing sustainable practices and meeting our financial obligations, we will continue striving for excellence in everything we do.

Newmont's 2023 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards including the Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Standard. The Report was externally assured on select publicly reported material data, reflecting Newmont's commitment to transparency and reporting obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), and as an early adopter of the UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework.

Highlights of Newmont's 2023 Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report:

Our strong sustainability focus also delivered significant economic benefits for our stakeholders, as detailed in our third annual Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report. The report outlines our tax strategy and payments to communities and governments where we operate - revenue sources that foster development and economic stability in our host countries. In 2023 we:

Paid $1.3 billion in taxes, royalties and other payments to governments, representing 13.3 percent of our total economic contribution.

Distributed $9.8 billion in direct economic contributions, including wages and benefits, operating and capital spend, and community investments.

To learn more about Newmont's approach to sustainability and related disclosures, visit www.newmont.com/sustainability.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

