Global Energy Metals Ceo Invited To Speak at the 2024 Turkiye Critical Minerals Summit

Vancouver, April 18, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that CEO Mitchell Smith will be a speaker at the upcoming Turkiye Critical Minerals Summit being held in Izmir, Turkiye April 24th - 25th.



In recent years, the importance of critical minerals has been increasingly recognized due to their indispensable role in various industries, including renewable energy, electronics, healthcare, and defense. As we navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving global landscape, ensuring a secure and sustainable supply of these critical minerals has become paramount.

The Turkiye Critical Mineral Summit 2024 will serve as a dynamic platform for industry leaders, policymakers, academics, and experts to come together and address the most pressing issues facing the critical minerals sector. Through engaging discussions, interactive panels, insightful presentations, and networking opportunities, participants will explore innovative strategies, best practices, and collaborative solutions to meet the growing demand for critical minerals while promoting environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Canada, through collaboration with the United States and other strategic nation partners, has benefit to having the critical mineral reserves, skilled workforce, infrastructure, technology and clean energy necessary to fuel a new lithium ion battery ecosystem. Our ability to responsibly mine the country's rich supply of minerals is bolstered by the fact we have some of the strongest environmental laws in the world, so that we can mine critical minerals while protecting the environment and cultural resources.

During the event, Mitchell will represent both Global Energy Metals as well as the Battery Metals Association of Canada, of which he is a Director of, to share an outlook on the fundamental changes impacting the battery metals market. During his speaking allotment he intends to emphasize how Canada, and North America as a whole, can play a crucial role, through companies like Global Energy Metals, in identifying strategic opportunities and be globally competitive in the sector as demand for critical materials grows and the push to regionalize supply chains is prioritized in an effort to meet demand for new energy technologies.

For those attending the conference who would like to schedule a meeting with Mitchell during the event or alternatively would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting outside of the event, please do so by email at info@globalenergymetals.com or phone at +1 (604) 688-4219.

For more information and/or to register for the Turkiye Critical Minerals Summit please click on the following link: https://www.cmitsummit.com

Turkiye Critical Minerals Summit

This dynamic forum is not just an event but a nexus for global professionals and thought leaders. Engage in in-depth discussions on critical minerals, exploring challenges, opportunities, and the evolving industry landscape.

At this summit, anticipate a convergence of brilliant minds offering diverse perspectives and solutions. Delve into Turkey's untapped potential, revealing strategic positioning, resource wealth, and global opportunities.

More than a conference, the Turkiye Critical Minerals Summit shapes the future of critical minerals, traversing industry frontiers and fostering global collaboration. Save the date for this unprecedented gathering, unlocking Turkey's potential and positioning it as a central player in the global critical minerals narrative. Welcome to a summit offering not just discussions but actionable insights resonating across the critical minerals landscape.

