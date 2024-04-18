LithiumBank Resources Announces Upcoming Schedule for Investor Conferences

Calgary, April 18, 2024 - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming investor conferences. These conferences provide and excellent platform to connect with industry leaders, engage in thought provoking discussions and gain valuable insights that can shape investment decisions. The Company will be presenting updates on its progress, unveiling exciting developments and offering a comprehensive overview of our vision for the future. Additionally, investors will have the opportunity to interact with key members of the LithiumBank team and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Capital Event Management Conferences | Scottsdale, Arizona

Dates: April 19 th /21 st

/21 Location: Scottsdale Arizona

Details: The Conference introduces growth stage companies to active top level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities.

Website: www.cem.ca

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit | Washington, DC

Dates: April 29 th /30th, 2024

/30th, 2024 Location: Washington, DC

Details: The Energy Transition Metals Summit brings together producers of copper, uranium, lithium, cobalt and critical metals use for the Global Energy Transition. In addition to delivering a presentation, investors will have the opportunity to have one-on-one discussions with members of the Company's team to learn more about how LithiumBank is progressing towards commercial production.

Website: www.precioussummit.com

Capital Event Management Conferences | Hamilton, Bermuda

Dates: June 7 th /9 th

/9 Location: Hamilton, Bermuda

Details: The Conference introduces growth stage companies to active top level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities.

Website: www.cem.ca

Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Metals Conference 2024 | Las Vegas, NV

Dates: June 24 th /27 th

/27 Location: Red Rock Casino and Resort, Las Vegas, USA

Details: The global flagship event for the lithium market brings together leading experts from across the supply chain for a week of discussions, debate and networking.

Website: www.fastmarkets.com /events/lithiumsupply-brm/

Canada Direct Lithium Extraction 2024 | Calgary, AB

Dates: July 17 th /18 th , 2024

/18 , 2024 Location: Sheraton Cavalier Hotel, Calgary Alberta

Details: the leading trade show for showcasing cutting-edge innovations in lithium extraction technologies. This event brings together industry experts from the oil & gas, electric vehicles, and geothermal energy sectors, providing a unique opportunity to connect and collaborate with leaders at the forefront of extracting lithium from brine resources.

Website: www.canada.direct-lithium-extraction-show.com/index

TSX Venture Growth Capital Event | Kelowna, BC

Dates: July 19 th /21 st

/21 Location: Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort

Details: The Conference introduces growth stage companies to active top level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities.

Website: www.cem.ca

The Company would also like to clarify the disclosure of the last news release dated April 9, 2024. The current Boardwalk Resource Estimate of 395,000 t LCE Indicated at 71.6 mg/L Li and 5,734,000 t LCE Inferred at 68.0 mg/L Li is NI 43-101 compliant, dated effective February 22, 2024, entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for LithiumBank Resources Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West-Central Alberta, Canada". The PEA was prepared by the following Qualified Persons: Roy Eccles, P. Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Kim Mohler, P. Eng. of GLJ Ltd., Gordon MacMillan, P. Geol. of Fluid Domains, Jim Touw, P. Geol. of HCL Ltd., Frederick Scott, P. Eng. of Scott Energy, Egon Linton, P. Eng. of Hatch Ltd., Evan Jones, P. Eng. of Hatch Ltd., Stefan Hlouschko, P. Eng. of Hatch Ltd., and Lisa Park, AusIMM.

The indicated and inferred Boardwalk Leduc Formation lithium-brine resource estimations are presented as a total (or global value), and were estimated using the following relation in consideration of the Leduc Formation aquifer brine:

Lithium Resource = Total Brine Aquifer Volume X Average Porosity X Percentage of Brine in the Pore Space X Average Concentration of Lithium in the Brine.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF), is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on acquiring district-scale landholdings with prospective lithium brine geology, efficiently de-risking the assets, and structuring mutually beneficial transactions with major project developers. The Company holds 2,148,963 acres of brown-field lithium brine licences, across 3 districts in Western Canada, including its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place as well as exclusive use of one of the largest DLE Pilot Plants in North America. The Company's January 2024 PEA at Boardwalk proposes the largest LCE brine production in North America at 34,005 TPA (LHM).

Contact:

Rob Shewchuk

Co-Founder, CEO & Director

rob@lithiumbank.ca

(778) 987-9767

