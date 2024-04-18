First Phosphate announces former U.S. Department of Commerce Director joins Advisory Board

NewsDirect CEO John Passalacqua and news Advisory Board member Gary Stanley joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce an exciting development: the appointment of Stanley to the company's advisory board. With over 40 years of experience with the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, DC, Stanley brings a wealth of expertise and insight to



Throughout his illustrious career, Stanley has served under every U.S. President from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden, leveraging his extensive experience to collaborate with both public and private sector stakeholders. His efforts have been instrumental in strengthening American supply chains and enhancing U.S. global competitiveness across critical minerals, metals, chemicals, and other materials industries.



Passalacqua highlighted Stanley's pivotal role as the lead author of the 2019 US Federal Critical Minerals Strategy, a seminal document that laid the groundwork for the U.S. Government's critical mineral supply chain prerogatives. This landmark initiative not only shaped policy frameworks but also catalyzed collaborative efforts between the United States and its allies, including the creation of the 2019 USA-Canada Critical Minerals Working Group.



Under Stanley's leadership, this working group has played a pivotal role in advancing numerous critical minerals projects involving American and Canadian companies, fostering cooperation and innovation within the sector. His appointment to



As



Contact Details



Proactive Investors



+1 604-688-8158



na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/first-phosphate-announces-former-u-s-department-of-commerce-director-joins-advisory-board-249243374



First Phosphate Corp. CEO John Passalacqua and news Advisory Board member Gary Stanley joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce an exciting development: the appointment of Stanley to the company's advisory board. With over 40 years of experience with the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, DC, Stanley brings a wealth of expertise and insight to First Phosphate Corp. 's strategic endeavors.Throughout his illustrious career, Stanley has served under every U.S. President from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden, leveraging his extensive experience to collaborate with both public and private sector stakeholders. His efforts have been instrumental in strengthening American supply chains and enhancing U.S. global competitiveness across critical minerals, metals, chemicals, and other materials industries.Passalacqua highlighted Stanley's pivotal role as the lead author of the 2019 US Federal Critical Minerals Strategy, a seminal document that laid the groundwork for the U.S. Government's critical mineral supply chain prerogatives. This landmark initiative not only shaped policy frameworks but also catalyzed collaborative efforts between the United States and its allies, including the creation of the 2019 USA-Canada Critical Minerals Working Group.Under Stanley's leadership, this working group has played a pivotal role in advancing numerous critical minerals projects involving American and Canadian companies, fostering cooperation and innovation within the sector. His appointment to First Phosphate Corp. 's advisory board signifies a strategic alignment aimed at leveraging his unparalleled expertise to drive the company's growth and success in the burgeoning critical minerals landscape.As First Phosphate Corp. continues to pursue its strategic objectives and navigate the dynamic regulatory and market landscape, Stanley's guidance and insights will prove invaluable. With his wealth of experience and deep understanding of critical minerals issues, Stanley is poised to make a significant contribution to the company's mission of unlocking value and driving innovation in the critical minerals sector. Stay tuned for further updates as First Phosphate Corp. leverages Stanley's expertise to chart a course for sustained success and leadership in the industry.Proactive Investors+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/first-phosphate-announces-former-u-s-department-of-commerce-director-joins-advisory-board-249243374