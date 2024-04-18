Gold Terra Resources drilling Intersects Con Shear and Gold in Hanging Wall at Con Mine Property

NewsDirect s Chairman and CEO Gerald Panneton joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil exciting developments regarding the company's deep drill hole targeting the Campbell Shear beneath the Con Mine workings. The drill hole, initiated in early February, has yielded significant results, including the intersection of the Con Shear from 1366 to 1405 meters-a secondary shear structure-along with new gold mineralization discoveries.



Panneton provided insights into the findings, highlighting the discovery of gold mineralization reaching up to 13.90 g/t Au over a span of 0.60 meters in the hanging wall granite host of the Con shear at multiple depths along the drill hole. Notably, the Con Shear intersection is characterized by intense silicification of mafic volcanic and intermediate intrusive rocks, with a prominent quartz vein present along the intermediate intrusive-mafic volcanic contact. Additionally, numerous quartz veins with pyrite mineralization were observed within the strongly silicified and sheared zone, indicative of significant mineralization potential.



The intermittent yet robust shearing observed over the interval underscores the geological complexity and mineralization potential of the area. Building on these promising results, the 2024 deep drilling program aims to expand upon the initial Mineral Resource Estimate from September 2022, which identified 109,000 Indicated ounces of contained gold and 432,000 Inferred ounces of contained gold between surface and a depth of 400 meters below surface along a 2-kilometer corridor of the Campbell Shear.



With these latest discoveries,



Contact Details



Proactive North America



Proactive North America



+1 604-688-8158



NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/gold-terra-resources-drilling-intersects-con-shear-and-gold-in-hanging-wall-at-con-mine-property-468355554



Gold Terra Resource s Chairman and CEO Gerald Panneton joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil exciting developments regarding the company's deep drill hole targeting the Campbell Shear beneath the Con Mine workings. The drill hole, initiated in early February, has yielded significant results, including the intersection of the Con Shear from 1366 to 1405 meters-a secondary shear structure-along with new gold mineralization discoveries.Panneton provided insights into the findings, highlighting the discovery of gold mineralization reaching up to 13.90 g/t Au over a span of 0.60 meters in the hanging wall granite host of the Con shear at multiple depths along the drill hole. Notably, the Con Shear intersection is characterized by intense silicification of mafic volcanic and intermediate intrusive rocks, with a prominent quartz vein present along the intermediate intrusive-mafic volcanic contact. Additionally, numerous quartz veins with pyrite mineralization were observed within the strongly silicified and sheared zone, indicative of significant mineralization potential.The intermittent yet robust shearing observed over the interval underscores the geological complexity and mineralization potential of the area. Building on these promising results, the 2024 deep drilling program aims to expand upon the initial Mineral Resource Estimate from September 2022, which identified 109,000 Indicated ounces of contained gold and 432,000 Inferred ounces of contained gold between surface and a depth of 400 meters below surface along a 2-kilometer corridor of the Campbell Shear.With these latest discoveries, Gold Terra Resource s is poised to unlock further value and potential within its extensive exploration portfolio. The company's commitment to advancing its exploration initiatives and maximizing shareholder value is evident in its proactive approach to exploration and resource expansion. As Gold Terra Resource s continues to explore and develop its projects, stakeholders can look forward to further updates and advancements in the company's quest to uncover the full potential of its mineral assets.Proactive North AmericaProactive North America+1 604-688-8158NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/gold-terra-resources-drilling-intersects-con-shear-and-gold-in-hanging-wall-at-con-mine-property-468355554