BacTech Environmental Corporation Appoints the President of Ecuador's Chamber of Mines, Carolina Orozco, to Board of Directors

Toronto - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech"), (CSE:BAC, OTCQB:BCCEF and Frankfurt: 0BT1), a leading ESG company in mining, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolina Orozco to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Orozco brings a wealth of experience and expertise to BacTech, with a proven track record of success in the Ecuadorian mining space. She joins the board at an exciting time as BacTech continues to pursue the financing to build its Company owned bioleach processing plant in Tenguel, Ecuador.

Presently, Carolina is the President of the Board of Directors of the Mining Chamber of Ecuador. In addition, she has a dual background in environmental engineering and law, two master's degrees in environment and safety for extractive industry projects as well as an MBA from the University of Barcelona. She is also the current Country Manager for Torata Mining Resources (subsidiary of Challenger Exploration-Australia) where she leads the El Guayabo project which has gained international recognition for its focus on social responsibility and gender equity. Finally, she is a co-founder of Women in Mining ("WIM") Ecuador that promotes female participation in the mining industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Carolina to our Board of Directors," said BacTech's CEO, Ross Orr. "With her extensive experience and strategic vision, she will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to introduce bioleaching to the Ecuadorian mining community. We have already discussed possible solutions to get environmentally non-compliant producers in Ponce Enriquez to become "legal" from an environmental permitting perspective. We have committed to the government of Ecuador that we will only purchase concentrates from mines that are fully compliant with Ecuadorian environmental regulations for mining."

Ms. Orozco expressed her enthusiasm about joining BacTech's board, stating, "BacTech is a company that seeks environmental solutions while recovering metals; I am honored and happy to be part of the board of directors of this company, as it is the example that: mining + innovation + nature = sustainable businesses reciprocal with the planet."

Ms. Ordonez's appointment underscores BacTech's commitment to addressing ESG issues in mining. BacTech has assembled a diverse and accomplished board with each member bringing extensive background in their area of expertise.

About BacTech Environmental Corporation

BacTech Environmental Corp. is a company that specializes in environmental technology. We use a process called bioleaching to recover metals like gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, and copper, while also safely removing harmful contaminants like arsenic. This process is eco-friendly and uses naturally occurring bacteria that are safe for both humans and the environment. By using our proprietary method of bioleaching, we can neutralize toxic concentrates and tailings while also creating profitable opportunities. The company is publicly traded on several stock exchanges, including the CSE, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

