Artemis Resources expands gold exploration in West Pilbara amid favorable market conditions

01:00 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Artemis Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARV, AIM:ARV, OTCQB:ARTTF) executive director George Ventouras tells Proactive's Stephen Gunnion that a review of the company's Karratha Gold Precinct coincides perfectly with the recent rally in the gold price to record levels.

The Karratha Gold Precinct in the West Pilbara region includes the discovery of a significant resource at the Carlow tenement, which boasts over 700,000-ounce equivalents of high-grade gold. Ventouras highlighted the identification of additional prospects that could either extend the Carlow tenement or represent separate mineralized events.

Ventouras emphasized the strategic timing of these developments, coinciding with high gold prices and a weaker Australian dollar, which benefits local explorers like Artemis. The company is currently focusing on gold, despite previous successes in lithium exploration, citing the proximity of their projects to other major deposits and the geological potential of the West Pilbara area.

Upcoming plans include seeking heritage clearances for further drilling at the Lulu Creek prospect and conducting ground reconnaissance on other prospects.

Ventouras expressed optimism about the sustained high gold prices and the potential for increasing company valuations due to the strategic location and prospective nature of the company's projects.

Artemis Resources Ltd.

Artemis Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A0MK5T
AU000000ARV3
www.artemisresources.com.au
