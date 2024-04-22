Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, April 22, 2024 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2024 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL"). The program's primary focus will be to drill six priority targets at DBL (Figure 1).



"The permit approval is a confirmation of our established relationships with the nearby First Nations communities and the Ministry of Mines.

We would like to personally thank the Lac Seul First Nation, Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, Metis Nation of Ontario as well as the Ministry of Mines for their time and efforts on the permitting process.

This is a great step forward to advancing our flagship project and we look forward to growing these mutually

beneficial relationships as we progress together.

With the permit approval in our rear-view mirror, we are looking forward to further advancing our flagship

project this spring/summer in a systematic manner" commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of

Heritage.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

