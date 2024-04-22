Wesdome Provides Senior Management Update

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO, OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces the resignation of Michael Michaud, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resources. Mr. Michaud will be stepping down effective July 11, 2024, to pursue another opportunity within the precious metals sector.
"I would like to thank Mike for his dedication and significant contributions to the Company over the last six and a half years. He has played a pivotal role in the delineation and expansion of the Kiena Deep discovery, and more recently the development and implementation of industry-leading best practices and processes," stated Anthea Bath, President and CEO. "On behalf of the Board and everyone at Wesdome, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mike for his leadership and commitment and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."
The Company will immediately begin a search for a Senior Vice President of Exploration and Resources who can continue to uphold Wesdome's standards of excellence in exploration and organic resource development.
About Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer.
For further information, please contact: Raj Gill, SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations Trish Moran, VP, Investor Relations Phone: +1 (416) 360-3743 E-Mail: invest@wesdome.com
