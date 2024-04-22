First Atlantic Nickel Corp. Update and Announces Digital Marking Agreement

Vancouver, April 22, 2024 - First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FAN) (OTC Pink: ACPRF) (FSE: P210) (formerly Avante Mining Corp.) (FAN or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a digital marketing agreement dated April 19, 2024 (the "Agreement") with TD Media LLC d/b/a Life Water Media, a Texas limited liability company ("LWM"), whereunder LWM will provide digital media, marketing strategies, advertising and awareness campaigns for a fee of $100,000 (U.S.) for a term of three months upon TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The agreement may be renewed or extended by the company and LWM at the end of the initial term. LWM and FAN are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither LWM nor its principals have any interest in the company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The engagement of LWM is another piece of FAN's strategy to bring global visibility to the Company as it strives to establish itself as a leader in the nickel industry. This strategic move complements the initial engagement of Xander Capital Partners, a leading investor relations firm with over 30 years of cumulative industry experience whose clientele has included public companies such as Alpha Lithium Corp. from inception in 2019 to the recent $300 million+ buyout in 2023. With a combined budget allocation of up to US$220,000 over the next 12 months between the LWM and Xander, FAN will work to maximize visibility through robust investor outreach campaigns.

The Company also anticipates unveiling its redesigned corporate website and presentation and other marketing initiatives in the coming weeks as it prepares to launch its 2024 field programs at the Atlantic Nickel (Pipestone Awaruite) Project, where the Company is advancing a bulk tonnage target with a similar deposit style to FPX Nickel's (FPX) Dacar project, and Canada Nickel Company's (CNC) Crawford project where CNC has completed a preliminary economic assessment only 20 months after the commencement of exploration drilling that indicates a 25-year mine with an after-tax net present value (8%) of $1.2-billion, and at the Vosiey's West nickel project, where the Company identified new high-grade nickel intercepts in its maiden drill program including 3.28% NiEq over 1.0 metres as part of 0.99% NiEq over 18.10 metres.

The new Company website can be found at www.fanickel.com where investors can view the new company logo and branding in development and can sign up for the official FAN (First Atlantic Nickel) List to be first to receive breaking news & content.

Disclosure

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. The qualified person is a member in good standing of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL) and is a registered professional geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed herein.

About First Atlantic Nickel Corp.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FAN) (OTC Pink: ACPRF) (FSE: P210) is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value geographically significant projects including the Voisey's West and the Pipestone Project. The Company is paving the way by combining quality projects with proven exploration strategies and a dedicated team to achieve exceptional outcomes.

The Company's Voisey's West project is located in the same intrusive complex as the world class Voisey's Bay Nickel mine where reported remaining proven and probable reserves include 32.4 million tonnes of 2.13% nickel, 0.96% copper, 0.13% cobalt, and additional measured and indicated 10.3 million tonnes of 0.87% nickel, 0.65% copper, 0.04% cobalt. It represents one of the most competitive nickel operations globally.

The Pipestone Project represents one of the rare awaruite projects globally which are a focus in the development of large-scale bulk tonnage nickel targets that have low carbon emission profiles and are very attractive to steel produces looking to reduce their carbon output.

Forward-Looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

