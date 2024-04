Majestic Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Stockhouse

Vancouver, April 22, 2024 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) is pleased to announce it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd ("Stockhouse") to provide marketing services in support of the Company's investor relations strategy in building investor awareness and increasing exposure of the Company and its flagship Songjiagou Gold Mine Project.

Stockhouse, a renowned Vancouver-based marketing and media platform catering to retail investors, will be paid $18,000 by the Company pursuant to its six-month marketing services agreement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Majestic Gold Corp.

"James Mackie"

CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.