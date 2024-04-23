 Silver Storm Announces 2024 Brand Awareness Program and Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) is pleased to announce that as part its 2024 program to increase investor awareness and trading liquidity of the Company's shares on the TSXV, the OTCQB, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Company has retained the services of the companies listed below to assist in these efforts.

121 Group (HK) Ltd. ("121 Group") will assist in introducing new investors to the Company, distribute news releases to its investor network, and prepare marketing and advertising materials commencing January 1, 2024. 121 Group will receive US$24,000 over a six-month term and thereafter, the contract may continue at a rate of US$4,000 per month.

CEO.ca Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.ca") will provide digital advertising, news release coverage, and interviews with the Company on its online stock market dashboard and commencing April 11, 2024 for a six-month term. CEO.ca will receive a cash fee of C$50,000 for their services.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 12,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.165 per share and are valid for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options all vest immediately.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the Company and its contracted companies to increase investor awareness and trading liquidity of the Company's shares.

Such forward-looking information represents best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

