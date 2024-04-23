Spark Energy Minerals Closes First Tranche of Financing

Vancouver, April 22, 2024 - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: EMIN) (OTC Pink: MTEHF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company"), announces the closing on April 22, 2024, of the first tranche of CDN $311,875 (4,158,335 Units) of its non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") announced on March 6, 2024. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.12 and entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for a period of 2 years from the date of closing. The Company has the option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for a period of 10 trading days.

Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until August 23, 2024.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 666,667 common shares of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The Company also announces that it has been granted an extension by the Canadian Securities Exchange to complete its non-brokered financing for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 on the terms set out in the news release of March 6, 2024. The extended date for final acceptance of the offering is May 3, 2024.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to fund the Tristar Energy Corp. acquisition payment, perform exploration work, marketing and investor relations, and general working capital.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Brazil's growing lithium area that is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

