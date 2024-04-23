Trailbreaker Commences Drilling at the Liberty Copper Property, BC.

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2024 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2024 drill program focussing on the copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) porphyry target at its 100% owned Liberty property in central British Columbia (BC). The program comprises up to 2,000 m of diamond drilling, testing a Cu-Mo ± gold (Au) ± silver (Ag) geochemical soil anomaly1 coincident with an induced polarization (IP) chargeability and resistivity anomaly.



A historic drillhole by Rio Tinto returned an interval of 123.1 m grading 0.11% Cu and 0.04% MoS 2 1 from surface to end of hole. This hole was located 300 m directly south of the geophysical and geochemical targets now being tested. The historic drill hole is interpreted by the company as collared at the margin of a mineralized porphyry body. Reprocessing and 3D inversion imaging of the historic IP data were completed earlier this year and is being utilized in the drill targeting process.

Message from the President

"We are excited to start the season with the first drill program at Liberty since the 1960s. Historic drill results from the only drillhole to test the porphyry target provide a great anchor to our exploration thesis and prove we are in a mineralized system. The new geophysical and geochemical interpretations of the Cu-Mo system have helped create strong drill targets and we look forward to updating our shareholders as soon as we interpret the results." -Daithi Mac Gearailt

Liberty Property Description

The 5,054-hectare Liberty Property is located approximately 60 km northwest of Quesnel, BC. The property is fully accessible by resource roads.

The primary target of the Liberty project is a northwest-trending Cu-Mo ± Au ± Ag Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil anomaly1. This overlaps an IP chargeability1 feature on the margin of the granitic intrusion. A historic drill hole to the south of this coincident anomaly returned an interval of 123.1 m of 0.11% Cu and 0.04% MoS 2 1. For more information on this target see our news release dated January 22, 2024 and the Liberty Project webpage.

In addition to the Cu-Mo porphyry target and the Cu-skarn target, which returned assay values of >8.0% Cu from historic trenching2, the expanded property also covers an epithermal gold target, where epithermal vein textures have been observed in a road cut2. Nearby soil and test pit samples returned anomalous grades of gold (Au) and arsenic (As)2. These may represent a lower-temperature epithermal portion of the hydrothermal system.



Photo 1: Drill being aligned at hole 1 on the Liberty copper property.



About Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

References

1) https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/32899.pdf/

2) https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/35992.pdf/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

