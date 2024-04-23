Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2024 - Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.



INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

Under the terms of the Agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN $60,000. for the 12-month campaign, payable in cash in installments of $5,000. per month. INN currently holds no common shares in the Company.

"We are very pleased to be working with INN to expand our audience," stated Chris Verrico, CEO of the Company. "With their experience in the mining industry and our portfolio of silver and gold assets, we are confident that they will be able to help increase awareness of Rio Silver as we move forward into a precious metals super cycle."

In addition, the Company announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the terms of a total of 6,400,000 warrants (the "Warrants") which were issued in a private placement which closed on May 12, 2020. These Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share and are currently set to expire on May 12, 2024. The proposed amendment is limited to the extension of the expiry date of the Warrants without changes to the exercise price of $0.08 per share. Subject to regulatory approval, the proposed new date for expiry of the Warrants is anticipated to be May 12, 2025.

