Coeur Publishes 2023 ESG Report

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today published its 2023 ESG Report (the "Report"), highlighting the Company's efforts to advance its environmental, social and governance strategy, priorities and practices and its responsible mining operations. The Report details Coeur's public ESG targets, best-in-class corporate governance practices and positive environmental and social impacts that are aligned with generating long-term value for stockholders.

Report Highlights:

Health and safety - Coeur remained focused on total worker health and safety in 2023, resulting in the lowest Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) among peers according to MSHA standards, at 0.46.

Tailings management - To increase transparency into tailings management and to bolster existing management practices and governance systems, the Company is implementing the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM), among just 17% of non-ICMM companies in the industry to do so.

Biodiversity Management Standard - Coeur is committed to protecting, restoring, conserving and managing natural capital, biodiversity and ecosystem services through responsible development and environmental stewardship, as well as transparently reporting on performance and key nature-related metrics.

Climate resilience - The Company took further action to improve its climate resilience and reporting, including incorporating consideration of carbon emissions and the potential effects of climate change into long-term planning and remains on track to achieve Coeur's goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) net intensity emissions by 35% by the end of 2024.

"Advancing ESG principles aligned with long-term value and maintaining Coeur's position as a leader in safe and responsible mining remains our highest priority, reflecting our commitment to Pursue a Higher Standard, as highlighted in our 2023 ESG Report. As the global shift towards clean, renewable energy and increasing technological advancement gains momentum, we take pride in our role as a supplier of vital minerals for the future," stated Mitchell J. Krebs, President and CEO. "We are committed to continually improving and strengthening all aspects of ESG that are relevant to our business, with the aim of maximizing long-term value."

A copy of the Report and a separate document containing ESG data can be found on the Responsibility section of the Company's website: https://www.coeur.com/responsibility/responsibility-overview/.

