Rumble Resources Commences Phase I Exploration Program at Woolford Creek Silver-Gold Project

Vancouver, April 23, 2024 - Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) ("Rumble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 1 exploration work program (the "Program") on its Woolford Creek Property (the "Property") located in the Adams Plateau region of the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. The field team will mobilize to the Property during the week of April 22, 2024.

Program Description

Prospecting, Mapping, Sampling and Geophysical Surveys

Based on historical and 2020 exploration work on the Property, the following target areas were identified in the Company's National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Property and were recommended for a follow up work:

The area of NIK (East) showing stands out in terms of better assay results and exploration potential. The argillite unit with malachite staining and quartz veining is an interesting target for copper and silver exploration. Samples with higher values of gold (10.4 g/t) collected in 2020 work represent a series of quartz veins and will be followed up with channel sampling and prospecting.

The 2020 VLF profiles on all three lines identified target conductors. Profile L01 with 3 anomalous targets and will be followed up with an extension of the survey by adding more survey lines. The profile L03 has a broad conducting zone within a low magnetic zone which will be followed up through soil geochemistry.

The southern area of the Property has not been covered in previous geological mapping and will be covered during the current work program.

The northern claims were not accessible during 2020 fieldwork due to early snow fall in those areas during that year, and therefore, will undergo a prospecting, mapping, and sampling program.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian Goss

President

About the Company

Rumble is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Woolford Creek Property located in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca or contact the Company at rumbleresourcesinc@gmail.com.

About the Property

The Property consists of eight contiguous mining claims claims covering approximately 4,414.02 hectares area in Adams Plateau, Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Property is in Adams plateau in the north of Squilax which is a settlement on the northeast shore of Little Shuswap Lake in British Columbia. The Trans-Canada Highway runs Just 2km east of the village Squilax and provides access to the nearby town of Chase (12.5km west) and city of Kamloops (69 km west). Geologically, the Property area comprises of a Paleozoic sequence of metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks, Devonian orthogneiss, mid-Cretaceous granitic rocks, Early Tertiary quartz feldspar porphyry, basalt and lamprophyre dykes, Eocene sedimentary and volcanic rocks, and Miocene Plateau lavas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206597