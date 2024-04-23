Contact Gold Securityholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition By Orla

Vancouver - Contact Gold Corp. ("Contact Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) is pleased to announce that its securityholders overwhelmingly approved the special resolution authorizing the previously announced business combination with Orla Mining Ltd. ("Orla") (TSX: OLA) (the "Transaction") at a special meeting of its securityholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

Pursuant to the Transaction, Orla will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Contact Gold ("Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Each Contact Gold shareholder will receive 0.0063 of a common share of Orla for each Share held.

The special resolution approving the Transaction was approved by (i) 99.97% of the votes cast by Contact Gold's shareholders (the "Shareholders") present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, (ii) 99.97% of the votes cast by Shareholders and holders of options ("Optionholders") of Contact Gold, voting together as a single class, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, and (iii) 99.96% of votes cast by Shareholders other than votes attached to Shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Contact Gold will seek a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia to approve the Transaction at a hearing expected to be held on April 25, 2024. The Transaction is expected to close on or about April 29, 2024, provided all of the customary closing conditions set forth in the definitive agreement are satisfied or waived.

Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in the Company's management information circular dated March 20, 2024 which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. The Company's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 117.4 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and current gold resources.

