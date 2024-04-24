Majestic Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) would like to provide further information to its recently announced six-month agreement commencing April 18, 2024, between the Company and Stockhouse, a Vancouver-based marketing and media platform company. Pursuant to the agreement, Stockhouse will be paid $3,000 per month, with an initial payment of $9,000 being applied to the first and last two months of the agreement. Stockhouse will execute standard and tailored advertising and marketing campaigns to engage targeted investor audiences in building investor awareness of the Company as well as increasing exposure of its flagship Songjiagou Gold Mine Project. Stockhouse is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, does not currently own securities of the Company.

The Company's would also like to announce its 2024 Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on July 11, 2024 with a record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting of June 6, 2024.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Majestic Gold Corp.

"James Mackie"

CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.