Lithium Universe Ltd: Application for Green Power at Becancour Lithium Refinery

Melbourne, Australia - Lithium Universe Ltd. (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to announce that the Company is taking a significant step towards the production of greener battery-grade lithium carbonate at the proposed Becancour Lithium Refinery.Highlights- Application for 18 MW of green power for Becancour Lithium Refinery- Hydro-Quebec is a leading supplier of hydropower- Strategy to produce greener battery-grade lithium carbonate- Engineering study finalises power requirement- Application only for train 1 of 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate- Closing the North American lithium conversion processing gapThe Company has officially submitted an application for up to 18 MW of green electricity (Train 1) to Hydro-Quebec, a renowned leader in renewable energy generation in North America. This milestone follows a comprehensive engineering study conducted by Hatch Engineering, which has finalized the power requirements for train 1 of the proposed lithium refinery.Hydro-Quebec is a prominent player in renewable energy, generating just over 99% of its power from water sources. The proposed lithium refinery is located within the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP), specifically on Lot 22 of the Parc industriel et portuaire de Becancour in Becancour, Quebec, Canada.Situated at the crossroads of hydro-electrical distribution networks, the industrial park offers a stable and cost-effective source of hydroelectric power in Quebec. The application process with Hydro-Quebec, outlines the power needs for construction, commissioning, start-up, and the gradual ramp-up to full production of the first 16,000 tpa battery-grade lithium carbonate train.Last month, the Company completed a port study and selected the Becancour Port as the most efficient to import lithium-rich spodumene to supply the Becancour Lithium Refinery. The proposed refinery, which will rely on spodumene feed, may source this material from within Canada or external locations proximal to the Atlantic Ocean such as Brazil, Africa, or even further abroad to Australia.Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said "The strategic move to secure green electricity from Hydro-Quebec marks a significant step in our lithium refinery project. Our emphasis on early work streams underscores our determination to accelerate the development process. We are committed to fast-tracking the development, ensuring the refinery becomes a reality in record time."





Lithium Universe Ltd. (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Ltd..



Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.





