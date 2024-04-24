American Salars Lithium Inc. Adds Former Alpha Lithium Director to the Board

American Salars Lithium Inc. ("American Salars" or the "Company") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces that it has appointed Christopher Cooper to its Board of Directors.

Christopher Cooper

Mr. Christopher Cooper has over 20 years of extensive business experience in all facets of corporate development, senior management, finance and operations, in both the private and public sectors. His experience includes spearheading growth strategies, financial reporting, quarterly and annual budgets, overseeing corporate administration, while achieving company objectives and maintaining internal cost controls. Mr. Cooper has been a director of several private and public Company's over the last 20 years. Most recently he was a member of the board of Directors of Alpha Lithium Corporation which was taken over by Tecpetrol in October 2023 for $1.48 per share or a valuation of approximately CAD$313 million. Mr. Cooper was also a director of Counterpath Corporation which was taken over by Alianza, Inc. in March 2021 for USD$25.6 million. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Hofstra University and his master's in business administration from Dowling College in New York.

American Salars's Director Christopher Cooper states: "I'm excited to be part of another established resource in Argentina. I hope to leverage my experience from Alpha Lithium to help make American Salars Lithium a successful venture."

About American Salars Lithium Inc.

About American Salars Lithium Inc. American Salars Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market. Its flagship project is the Candela II Salar Project in Argentina which features a NI 43-101 inferred resource.

