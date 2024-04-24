American Eagle: Live Webinar with NAK Geologists Charlie Greig and Neil Prowse on 2024's Drill Program

Highlights:

Geologists Charlie Greig and Neil Prowse will unveil NAK's 2024 drill program live via Zoom on April 25 at 12pm EST (click here to sign up)

15,000 metre two-rig drill program to begin in mid- to late-May

Induced Polarization survey is underway, with results released in the coming weeks

Toronto, April 24, 2024 - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("the Company" or "American Eagle") is pleased to unveil its 2024 exploration drill program during a Live Zoom meeting hosted by CEO Anthony Moreau, along with project geologist Neil Prowse and geologic advisor Charlie Greig, on Thursday, April 25 at 12pm EST.

Charlie and Neil will detail American Eagle's drill plans, hole locations, and geological insights from their off-season work. Please register at the link below:

Register Here - Live Webinar Thursday, April 25 @ 12 pm EST

Click here to view NAK 2024's drill plan

Details of NAK's 2024 Drill Program:

Planning for the 2024 drill campaign is nearly complete. It will integrate the Company's growing understanding of the relationship between the emplacement of multi-phase Eocene dikes and sills with reactive and permeable host rocks to form the extensive Nak mineralized system. The company is developing models for geology, mineralization, alteration, and structure for the system, which will form the basis for its ongoing planning. The expanded 2024 drill program, currently planned for 15,000 metres, will aim to link, better define, and expand upon the historical North and South zones, which the Company showed in its 2022 and 2023 drill programs to extend to considerable depths (close to 950 m below surface) along a strike length of 750 m and across a width of 400 m. Intercepts from 2023 include 900 m of 0.50% Copper Equivalent from surface in the North zone (Link to NAK23-12 News Release) and 302 metres of 1.09% within 606 m of 0.74% Copper Equivalent starting from 98 metres downhole in the South Zone (Link to NAK23-17 News Release).

About American Eagle's NAK Project

The NAK Project lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central British Columbia. It has excellent infrastructure through all-season roads and is close to the towns of Smithers, Houston, and Burns Lake, B.C., which lie along a major rail line and Provincial Highway 16. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological, and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960's, tested only to shallow depths. Still, the work revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measures over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Drilling completed in 2022 and 2023 by American Eagle has returned significant intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization that lie beyond the extent of historical drilling, indicating that several zones of near-surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broader NAK property mineralizing system.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is focused on exploring its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in west-central British Columbia, Canada.

