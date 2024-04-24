Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2024 - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the twelfth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina. Brine samples collected over a 165 metre interval of RW-DDH-012 ranged from 322 to 371 mg/l lithium.

"Our ongoing drilling continues to evaluate the Rinconcita II concession that extends from our original claims, eastwards over the salt flat towards the neighboring Rio Tinto concessions. Our twelfth hole demonstrates a long interval of impressive lithium values in porous host lithologies. Thus far, our drilling at Rincon West demonstrates a continuous aquifer of concentrated lithium brines over an extensive basin." stated Miles Rideout, V.P. of Exploration.

The results including sampling method, the sample interval data, and the brine analyses for RW-DDH-012 are shown in Table 1. Drill collar information is presented in Table 2. An extensive selection of core samples has been sent to an independent laboratory for brine recovery testing; results are pending.

The Rincon West Project covers 5198.8 hectares of the salar basin, consisting of three property blocks adjacent to Rio Tinto's Rincon Project. Drill hole RW-DDH-012 represents the third exploration hole of the 6-hole program planned for the Rinconcita II property, announced in the Company's October 19, 2023 News Release. The Company is currently completing the access to the next drill platform (RW-DDH-013), representing a further 1000 m step towards the northeast corner of the property block.

Figure 1 presents a map of the western (main) block of the Rincon West project showing the positions of the twelve completed exploration holes (see News Releases dated July 13, 2022, October 3, 2022, October 25, 2022, January 26, 2023, April 24, 2023, May 31, 2023 and January 22, 2024). The drill locations are overlain on the conductive zones (shaded yellow) delineated by two geophysics campaigns (see News Releases dated May 2, 2022 and October 19, 2023).

Table 1: Interval data and results of brine analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-012*

Sample Interval (m) Sample

Method Li K Mg Density From To Thickness (mg/litre) (g/ml) RW-DDH-012









48.5 51.5 3.0 Single packer 337 6284 3062 1.201 54.5 57.5 3.0 Single packer 345 6667 3116 1.204 60.5 63.5 3.0 Single packer 355 6884 3143 1.207 66.5 69.5 3.0 Single packer 365 7230 3169 1.212 78.5 81.5 3.0 Single packer 363 7210 3208 1.216 96.5 99.5 3.0 Single packer 329 7087 2764 1.218 102.5 105.5 3.0 Single packer 339 7262 2867 1.218 108.5 111.5 3.0 Single packer 356 7483 3034 1.216 120.5 123.5 3.0 Single packer 347 7202 2971 1.215 126.5 129.5 3.0 Single packer 366 7260 3184 1.212 132.5 135.5 3.0 Single packer 352 7152 3067 1.213 138.5 141.5 3.0 Single packer 371 7451 3298 1.214 144.5 147.5 3.0 Single packer 356 7192 3157 1.216 156.5 159.5 3.0 Single packer 345 7054 3091 1.219 162.5 165.5 3.0 Single packer 335 6858 2998 1.219 168.5 171.5 3.0 Single packer 315 6679 2827 1.22 174.5 177.5 3.0 Single packer 324 6696 2893 1.219 180.5 183.5 3.0 Single packer 327 6694 2914 1.218 186.5 189.5 3.0 Single packer 323 6685 2874 1.217 192.5 195.5 3.0 Single packer 324 6744 2897 1.218 198.5 201.5 3.0 Single packer 324 6718 2860 1.217 204.5 207.5 3.0 Single packer 322 6697 2827 1.217 210.5 213.5 3.0 Single packer 324 6717 2834 1.217

*The drill hole was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Drilling Methodology

RW-DDH-012 was executed with HQ-diameter diamond drilling, permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and the recovery of brine samples where possible.

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 2: Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-012 Hole ID East North Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth

UTM Zone 19S (WGS84) (m) (deg.) (deg.) (m) RW-DDH-012 684144 7337989 3722 n/a 90 339.0

LIT's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval.

Geophysical profiling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters have been completed. All core samples recovered in drilling were retained for geologic logging.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-012

RW-DDH-012 extends drilling eastwards from previous holes over the Rincon salt flat. The hole was completed to 339.5 m depth and a total 23 brine samples extracted using the single packer method were submitted for analysis.

Samples collected between 48.5 m depth and 213.5 m depth (the deepest sample) ranged from 322 to 371 mg/l lithium. Over this 165 m interval, 23 single packer brine samples were collected from discrete 3 m intervals, totalling 69.0 m of sampling, which represents 41.8% of the total interval.

From surface to 20 m depth, gravels with a sandy-clayey matrix were drilled. Dacite was recovered from 20.0 to 22.9 m, whereupon the drill crossed coarse gray-brown sand, to 52.3 m. Fine black sands were then sampled to 106.5 m depth, followed by reddish clayey sand to 122 m. The drill sampled fine black sands to 129.5, followed by coarse red sand to 135.5 m, then medium brown sand to 144.5 m. Breccia with grey sandy matrix was crossed to 151.0, with clasts of andesite and other compositions. Fine reddish and gray sands were then drilled to 177.4 m, where sulphates were encountered, extending to 178.2 m. Brown, medium-grained sand was then drilled to 180.5, followed by breccia to 185.5 m. Between 185.5 m and 201.4 m, the drill sampled andesitic porphyry with veinlets. From 201.4 to 339.5 m, the drill sampled a sequence of volcanic units (porphyries, breccias and ignimbrites, among others) characterised by the presence of fractures and carbonate or quartz veinlets. Brine sampling in these relatively competent basement units proved unproductive below the initial weathered zone.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2017 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2017 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density.

The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequences. For hole RW-DDH-012 the lot contained one blank and two duplicate samples, which all reported within the acceptable range. Single low-grade, medium-grade and high-grade reference standard samples (3 standards in total) were included within the submitted sample suite. The low-grade reference standard analysed higher than 3 standard deviations (SD) of best value, with 8.6 relative percent difference (RPD); the medium-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of best value, with 4.9 RPD; the high-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of the best value; with 2.9 RPD.

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel, CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

