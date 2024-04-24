Infinico Metals Corp. Identifies New Borehole and Surface Electromagnetic Conductors at its Nicobi Magmatic Nickel Sulphide Project

Vancouver, April 24, 2024 - Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM) ("Infinico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received encouraging results from borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) surveys completed during the January 2024 drill program, and newly interpreted conductive features identified from surface electromagnetic surveys conducted in 2015 and 2023 on its Nicobi Project, located 160 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or, Québec.

Highlights

Recently completed BHEM surveys yielded eight conductive plates within the Nicobi Intrusive Complex where recent drilling intersected 51.94m at 1.37% nickel

The newly modelled plates extend up to 300 metres below surface and beyond any previously identified nickel sulphide mineralization

Conductive feature NB24-05_P2 has an extremely high conductance of 10,900 Siemens and is located directly down plunge of the mineralized body at 245 metres depth, in an area not previously tested with drilling

Table 1. Summary of BHEM and surface EM plate characteristics.

Name Length (m) Width (m) Depth (m) Conductance (S) NB24-01_P1 40 16 15 3120 NB24-01_P2 12 26 30 970 NB24-01_P3 33 15 30 2520 NB24-03_P1 20 30 77 290 NB24-03_P2 29 60 74 80 NB24-05_P1 60 25 40 231 NB24-05_P2 49 51 245 10900 NB24-02_P1 394 324 300 16.5 FLEM_F1 21 25 15 3750 MLEM_MP1 40 60 90 150 MLEM_MP2 40 60 97 150 MLEM_MP3 40 60 35 150

Figure 1. Plan map showing background total magnetic intensity with BHEM and surface EM conductivity features and drill holes from Infinico's January 2024 phase 1 drill program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/206615_0f3065a914b288c0_001full.jpg

Sam Walding, Infinico's CEO, commented, "The conductive features identified from the geophysical surveys may indicate the presence of mineralization, they are consistent with our geological observations and interpretations and provide important information on the characteristics of the known mineralized body. Management believes that the strong off-hole conductor NB24-05_P2 suggests potential for discovery down plunge of existing drilling and offers a compelling target to follow up. Furthermore, several conductors associated with the contact of the host mafic intrusive rock sit along strike in either direction from the known mineralization. These conductive targets offer further potential for discovery of new zones of mineralization.

The highly encouraging results from our first phase drill program in January 2024, along with the geophysical and geological targets identified on the Nicobi Property, justify the need for further drill testing. We now look ahead to our next program with the aim of testing the new targets to grow the existing mineralization and make new discoveries."

Borehole Electromagnetics

BHEM surveys were conducted by Crone Geophysics & Exploration Ltd. using the Crone Pulse EM system. A total of 1,620 metres was surveyed across 5 boreholes with 2 different loop layouts.

NB24-01 P1, P2 and P3, NB24-03_P1 and P2, and NB24-05_P1

The conductive features are all associated with the known body of mineralization. The features demonstrate the massive/semi-massive nickel sulphide mineralization has a typical conductance of approximately 2,500 to 3,100 S. The conductive features correspond well with geological observations and measurements, indicating the mineralized body plunges steeply to the north-northeast.

NB24-02_P1

The conductive target was best defined by the BHEM survey in hole NBI-24-002. The target sits to the southwest of the known mineralization and corresponds to the edge of a magnetic high, interpreted to represent the contact of the host mafic intrusive body. The feature is broad with low conductivity, sitting at a depth of approximately 300 metres.

NB24-05_P2

The conductive target was identified off-hole of NBI-24-005. The feature is highly conductive (10,900 S) and sits at 245 metres depth, directly down plunge of the known mineralization. The conductive feature represents a compelling drill target.

Surface Electromagnetics

Stepwise Moving Loop (SWML) Electromagnetics

A Stepwise Moving Loop EM survey was conducted over part of the Nicobi property in 2015 by Anglo American. The survey did not extend directly over the known mineralization. Data from the survey has been re-processed and interpreted. Seventeen poorly constrained conductive features were identified in the re-processing across the surveyed area, ground truthing and follow up is required to confirm the features. Three conductive features out of 17 from the re-processing were identified in the near vicinity of the Nicobi mineralization.

MLEM_MP1

The conductive feature sits approximately 250 metres to the north-northwest of the known mineralization within the Nicobi Intrusive Complex. The feature is untested through drilling and ground checking.

MLEM_MP2 and MP3

The conductive features sit to the southwest of the known Nicobi mineralization on the edge of the magnetic high, interpreted to represent the contact between the mafic host intrusion and country rock. The conductive features are somewhat coincident with the broad BHEM conductive feature NB24-05_P2. The conductive features are compelling targets for follow up given the positioning at the edge of the magnetic high along strike from the known mineralization.

Fixed Loop Electromagnetics (FLEM)

Infinico engaged Abitibi Geophysics Inc. to conduct a Fixed Loop (Deep EM) TDEM geophysical survey on the Company's Nicobi Project in December 2023 as detailed in the December 07, 2023 press release. The survey identified a conductive anomaly along strike from the known mineralization.

FLEM_F1

The conductive anomaly is situated approximately 150 metres east-northeast from the known mineralization. The conductive feature is associated with the edge of a magnetic high, interpreted to represent the contact between the host Nicobi mafic intrusion and country rock. The conductive feature has a conductance of 3750 S, very similar to the conductance of the massive nickel sulphide mineralization to the southwest along strike.

Discussion of Results

Infinico's phase 1 2024 drill program successfully intersected massive to semi-massive magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization, significantly upgrading the grade and length of any historically reported drilling (Minorca Resources Ltd., 1993). Analysis of the 2024 phase 1 drill core has identified auto-breccia and sulphide textures consistent with a high energy, dynamic ore forming mineral system, suggesting mineralization may have been transported in a conduit from depth and/or laterally. This observation is important, as conduit systems can have highly variable architecture over relatively short distances, with sulphide accumulations forming at favourable locations in the system. The current drill testing has not closed off the known mineralization and the host intrusion at depth or in multiple directions on strike and down plunge (Figure 1 & 2).

The mineralized body sits above a granite footwall. The contact between the granite footwall and host mafic intrusion may have a controlling factor over mineralization and could represent the basal contact of the host intrusive and/or a structural corridor for mineralization. The contact is well defined by a change in magnetic intensity from high to low, the contact remains untested along strike in either direction, and has untested conductive features coincidental with the contact (Figure 1). Modelling and structural observations of the drill core suggest the mineralized body plunges steeply to the north-northeast directly above the steeply dipping granite footwall, modelled conductive features support this orientation. The contact between the granite footwall and mafic intrusion remains un-tested with drilling at depth. Furthermore, a highly conductive EM feature sits at 240 metres depth directly down plunge of the known mineralization. The contact between the granite and mafic intrusive rock represents an important exploration target.

Figure 2. 3D Leapfrog model looking southwest displaying the modelled Nicobi mineralisation, all historic drilling, Infinco's 2024 phase 1 drill program, and conductive features identified in BHEM and surface EM surveys.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/206615_0f3065a914b288c0_002full.jpg

2024 Phase 1 Drilling Finalized Assay Results

In January 2024 Infinico completed 5 boreholes totalling 1,167 metres. All assay results have now been received and finalized (Table 2). Borehole NBI-24-001 intersected 51.94 m of massive to semi-massive and net-texture pyrrhotite-pentlandite-chalcopyrite sulphide mineralization from 6.1 m. Borehole NBI-24-003 intersected a broad 53.85 m zone of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralization. Borehole NBI-24-005 intercepted a narrow zone of semi-massive nickel sulphide mineralization 120 metres north of any previously identified mineralization. Boreholes NBI-24-002 and 004 did not contain any significant mineralization. See press release dated February 27 2024, for a detailed discussion of drilling results.

Table 2. Summary of significant intercepts from the 2024 phase 1 drill program.

NBI-24-001

From (m) To (m) 5Interval (m) 2Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (ppm) Pt+Pd (ppm) 1NiEq 4Ni T (%) (%) Main 6.10 58.04 51.94 1.37 0.38 418.00 0.16 1.63 8.20 Inc 20.00 25.55 5.55 1.99 0.30 1013.00 0.27 2.30 7.20 Inc 35.54 37.90 2.36 7.36 0.28 1701.00 0.85 7.78 9.90 Inc 44.18 47.90 3.72 2.96 1.03 688.00 0.24 3.58 8.30 Inc 50.15 53.00 2.85 2.69 1.38 600.00 0.24 3.47 7.30 NBI-24-002 Finalized No significant mineralization in assay results NBI-24-003

From (m) To (m) 5Interval (m) 2Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (ppm) Pt+Pd (ppm) 1NiEq 4Ni T (%) (%) Main 73.15 74.35 1.20 0.23 0.23 310.00 0.07 0.39 5.10 Main 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.20 0.22 83.00 0.07 0.32 10.10 Main 83.00 136.95 53.95 0.33 0.22 115.00 0.08 0.46 10.20 Inc 106.50 107.31 0.81 2.47 0.67 510.00 0.10 2.89 8.80 Inc 110.17 110.76 0.59 1.09 0.16 254.00 0.15 1.21 10.30 NBI-24-004 Finalized No significant mineralization in assay results NBI-24-005

From (m) To (m) 5Interval (m) 2Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (ppm) Pt+Pd (ppm) 1NiEq 4Ni T (%) (%) Main 191.75 192.07 0.32 0.26 0.09 107.00 0.10 0.32 3.90

1NiEq Calculated using LME spot prices on the 23/02/2024 NiEq = 1Ni + 1.63Co + 0.5Cu.

2A cut-off grade of 0.2% Ni was applied.

3Recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical data is available.

4Ni Tenor calculations were performed on samples containing >1% Sulphur using Ni%/(S%/36.5) and averaged across intersects.

5Length-weighted average applied; a maximum of 2.86 meters of internal waste included in the calculations.

Future Work

The company plans to execute a 2,000-metre diamond drill program commencing late Q2 2024. The drill program will be designed to test the newly identified geophysical targets, as well as the geological observations. The drill program will be accompanied by BHEM to help refine current geophysical targets during the program and generate new drill targets. The permitting for the program is currently underway.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Szabolcs Orban, MSc, EFG, EurGeol (#1883), OGQ (AS-1617), Vice President of Exploration at Infinico Metals Corp., Mr Orban is a 'Qualified Person' as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Orban has read and approved the content of this news release.

About the Nicobi Project

The Nicobi Project is located approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Québec, Canada. The project is host to a cluster of magmatic nickel sulphide occurrences within a mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex. Drilling of a surface showing in the 1960's by Noranda revealed disseminated to massive nickel sulphide mineralization. Noranda went on to define a non-compliant resource on the project. Multiple drill campaigns have been carried out by six different operators, including the best reported historic drill intercept of 37.61 metres at 0.89% Ni and 0.75% Cu from surface in 1991 (Minorca Resources Ltd., 1993). Infinico Metals conducted a 1,167 m drill program in January 2024 and intercepted 51.94 m at 1.37% Ni, 0.38% Cu, 418 ppm Co & 0.16 g/t Pt+Pd from 6.10 m.

About Infinico Metals Corp.

Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: INFM) focusing on the exploration for critical metals in the province of Québec. The Company has signed option agreements on the Nicobi Project, hosting magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization, and on the Dalhousie Project, which also hosts magmatic Cu-Co-Ni sulphide mineralization, and a recently discovered lithium bearing pegmatite.

