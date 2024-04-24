Goldshore Appoints Michael Henrichsen as Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, April 24, 2024 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Henrichsen as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of the Company, effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Henrichsen is a mining executive and accomplished structural geologist who brings over 20 years of gold exploration and project development experience from previous roles with Newmont Corporation, Auryn Resources, and most recently Torq Resources. Mr. Henrichsen spent five years with Newmont from 2008 to 2013 where he led the technical program in Ghana, West Africa responsible for multiple discoveries and extension of existing gold deposits. Transitioning to a role as Global Structural Geologist, he participated in the extension and discovery of ore bodies in Yanacocha, Peru, and Long Canyon, Nevada. During his tenure at Auryn Resources from 2015 to 2020, as the Technical Lead, he orchestrated a diverse project portfolio in Canada and Peru, attracting a substantial $35 million investment from Goldcorp. Notably, his recommendation led to the successful acquisition of the Homestake Ridge Project, which sold for approximately $55 million. As Chief Geological Officer at Torq Resources from 2020 to 2023, Mr. Henrichsen played a pivotal role in establishing a high-quality exploration portfolio in northern Chile, attracting a $15 million investment from Goldfields and making significant discoveries at flagship projects, Santa Cecilia and Margarita.

Brett Richards, Interim CEO and Director, continued: "On behalf of the board, we extend a warm welcome to Michael Henrichsen. Michael brings a robust mix of technical expertise, corporate executive experience, and strategic insight garnered from his long track record in the industry. We look forward to his fresh perspectives as the Company focuses on uncovering ounces and advancing the Moss Gold Project. We are proud of the significant progress at the Moss Gold Project, seeing the resource grow from a 3.1Moz historic estimate to an Indicated mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 1.54M Contained Gold at 1.23 g/t Au and an Inferred MRE of 5.20M Contained Gold at 1.11 g/t Au. I look forward to remaining a supportive Director and long-term shareholder."

Michael Henrichsen, Incoming CEO, commented: "I am immediately drawn to the unique characteristics of the Moss Gold project which I believe demonstrates it to be a top tier development project in terms of ore body scale and grade, infrastructure, and jurisdiction. In addition, the project has excellent growth potential to add near surface ounces adjacent to the current resource. I look forward to our team delivering a PEA which will highlight the optionality and long-term economic viability of the Moss Gold Project."

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company and owns 100% of the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. The Company is well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors, and advisory board. Goldshore is well positioned to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

