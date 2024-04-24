Regency Silver's Dios Padre Project Produces Top 5 Gold Drill Results in Mexico in Q4 2023

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2024 - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV:RSMX)(OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico produced top 5 drill results in Mexico in Q4 and top 6 in Q2 of 2023. The rating was provided by the independent Mexican publication, Gambusino Prospector.

In Q4, 2023, Hole REG-23-21 intersected 54.65m of 5.34 g/t gold including 7.36 g/t over 38m in a ~65 m step-out along strike to the southeast from the discovery hole REG-22-01 which returned 35.8m of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver.

In Q2, Hole REG-23-14 intersected 35.9m of 5.51 g/t Au.

Mike Tucker, Regency Head Geologist stated: "We are delighted to be featured alongside some of the top high-grade projects and deposits in Mexico. To be able to demonstrate exceptional grade and width at Dios Padre in such an early exploration stage highlights the potential of this system. Drill results to date have continued to demonstrate what looks to be an emerging high grade, gold-copper-silver high-sulphidation portion of a porphyry system." For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com. For further details about drill results and QA/QC procedures please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2022, and April 24 and November 2, 2023.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

